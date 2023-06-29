« previous post |

A couple of weeks ago, John Hansen tried "an experiment to see if I could successfully combine random and seemingly unconnected topics into one poem", and reported the results on Medium. This experiment was quickly reproduced by Adrian CDTPPW, Block Wife, and Robert G. Longpré.

The structure was

Choose three random words

(No AI involved — just old-fashioned chance, whether human or programmed)

(No AI involved — just old-fashioned chance, whether human or programmed) Write a poem about those words — a human author, again no AI

Have generative AI (gencraft or bing) create an illustration

That might be a good assignment in a poetry workshop — though maybe some participants would ask a LLM to write the poem for them?

Of course, this was not the first experiment in aleatory poetry — there's a great survey in Al Filreis's ModPo course, about which the Philadelphia Inquirer recently wrote an article headlined "Why Are 30,000 People Studying Poetry Online With This Guy?" (6/14/2023).

On a related topic, I noted back in 2019 that

Some time ago, I wrote a little script to select three random words from a list (I use SUBTLEX or SCOWL or CELEX), precisely for creating passwords. A few random examples:

RagingInchwormReclusive

SovereignOrpheusHarlot

DisbursingAbsolutenessNegotiates

SuperstitionTrippinglyPhotocopied

BookworkBirefringenceWheelers

UnmooredProgrammaticSequins

AsceticPuffingAnnoyances

HorrifiedDeprogrammersDetoxified

GawkUsedScrew

This should be adequately secure, since e.g. CELEX has 160595 wordforms, and 160595^3 = 4.141866e+15

I didn't mention then — though I commented in email to some friends — that the random choices often seemed poetically provocative. So this morning I asked Bard

Please write a short poem combining ideas evoked by the three words "unmoored" "programmatic" "sequins"

…and Bard responded:

Unmoored and programmatic,

Sequins float in the night,

A constellation of light

That shines without respite.

They move in patterns precise,

Their movements never random,

But guided by some unseen force

That knows their every motion.

They dance across the sky,

A kaleidoscope of color,

A testament to the beauty

Of the universe unfurled.

Here's Gencraft's illustration (given the same three-word prompt):

Permalink