Today I learned a new word

June 28, 2023 @ 12:46 pm · Filed by under Words words words

« previous post |

The new-to-me word: assembloid.

It occurred in the second (of 20!) bullet points that the blurb for a new publication, Brain Organoid & Systems Neuroscience Journal, lists under the heading

Specific areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

  • Brain organogenesis and Neuronal cultures
  • Methods for generating brain assembloids

The rest of the list:

  • Applications of brain organoids in studying the development and maturation of the nervous system
  • Disease models using 3D brain culture systems
  • Challenges and future directions of using 3D brain organoids
  • High-resolution imaging of brain activity and structure at network, cellular and sub-cellular levels
  • Neuroimaging, Augmented and Virtual Reality
  • Neurodevelopment and morphogenesis
  • Theoretical and computational neuroscience
  • Cell Biology, Signalling and Synaptic Transmission
  • Cognitive Development, Degeneration and Regeneration, and Aging
  • Neurobiology of diseases
  • Mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders
  • Cognitive, Clinical and Developmental neuroscience
  • Molecular and cellular neuroscience
  • Neural engineering and Neurobiology of language
  • Environmental, Educational and Behavioural neuroscience
  • Neuroimmune interactions
  • Pharmacological mechanisms of spatial/temporal processing
  • Neural-network models of associative learning and sensory gating

No over-specialization there!

Perhaps I'm being cynical, but it seems possible that they're casting such a wide net because Brain Organoid and Systems Neuroscience Journal is an online "Gold Open Access Journal" with an article processing charge of \$2,190. Which is not towards the high end of article processing charges, so maybe they'll make it up in volume.

 

June 28, 2023 @ 12:46 pm · Filed by under Words words words


Leave a Comment