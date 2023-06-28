Today I learned a new word
The new-to-me word: assembloid.
It occurred in the second (of 20!) bullet points that the blurb for a new publication, Brain Organoid & Systems Neuroscience Journal, lists under the heading
Specific areas of interest include, but are not limited to:
- Brain organogenesis and Neuronal cultures
- Methods for generating brain assembloids
The rest of the list:
- Applications of brain organoids in studying the development and maturation of the nervous system
- Disease models using 3D brain culture systems
- Challenges and future directions of using 3D brain organoids
- High-resolution imaging of brain activity and structure at network, cellular and sub-cellular levels
- Neuroimaging, Augmented and Virtual Reality
- Neurodevelopment and morphogenesis
- Theoretical and computational neuroscience
- Cell Biology, Signalling and Synaptic Transmission
- Cognitive Development, Degeneration and Regeneration, and Aging
- Neurobiology of diseases
- Mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders
- Cognitive, Clinical and Developmental neuroscience
- Molecular and cellular neuroscience
- Neural engineering and Neurobiology of language
- Environmental, Educational and Behavioural neuroscience
- Neuroimmune interactions
- Pharmacological mechanisms of spatial/temporal processing
- Neural-network models of associative learning and sensory gating
No over-specialization there!
Perhaps I'm being cynical, but it seems possible that they're casting such a wide net because Brain Organoid and Systems Neuroscience Journal is an online "Gold Open Access Journal" with an article processing charge of \$2,190. Which is not towards the high end of article processing charges, so maybe they'll make it up in volume.