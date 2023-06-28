« previous post |

The new-to-me word: assembloid.

It occurred in the second (of 20!) bullet points that the blurb for a new publication, Brain Organoid & Systems Neuroscience Journal, lists under the heading

Specific areas of interest include, but are not limited to: Brain organogenesis and Neuronal cultures

Methods for generating brain assembloids

The rest of the list:

Applications of brain organoids in studying the development and maturation of the nervous system

Disease models using 3D brain culture systems

Challenges and future directions of using 3D brain organoids

High-resolution imaging of brain activity and structure at network, cellular and sub-cellular levels

Neuroimaging, Augmented and Virtual Reality

Neurodevelopment and morphogenesis

Theoretical and computational neuroscience

Cell Biology, Signalling and Synaptic Transmission

Cognitive Development, Degeneration and Regeneration, and Aging

Neurobiology of diseases

Mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disorders

Cognitive, Clinical and Developmental neuroscience

Molecular and cellular neuroscience

Neural engineering and Neurobiology of language

Environmental, Educational and Behavioural neuroscience

Neuroimmune interactions

Pharmacological mechanisms of spatial/temporal processing

Neural-network models of associative learning and sensory gating

No over-specialization there!

Perhaps I'm being cynical, but it seems possible that they're casting such a wide net because Brain Organoid and Systems Neuroscience Journal is an online "Gold Open Access Journal" with an article processing charge of \$2,190. Which is not towards the high end of article processing charges, so maybe they'll make it up in volume.

