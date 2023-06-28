Tasting History
« previous post |
That's the name of a viral YouTube channel that I had never heard of, and now a popular book that Barbara Phillips Long called to my attention:
Wanting to learn more about the book, especially the language aspects of the recipes in it, I found this on the website of the publisher:
What began as a passion project when Max Miller was furloughed during Covid-19 has become a viral YouTube sensation. The Tasting History with Max Miller channel has thrilled food enthusiasts and history buffs alike as Miller recreates a dish from the past, often using historical recipes from vintage texts, but updated for modern kitchens as he tells stories behind the cuisine and culture. From ancient Rome to Ming China to medieval Europe and beyond, Miller has collected the best-loved recipes from around the world and has shared them with his fans. Now, with beautiful photographs portraying the dishes and historical artwork throughout, Tasting History compiles over sixty dishes such as:
-Tuh’u: a red beet stew with leeks dating back to 1740 BC
-Globi: deep-fried cheese balls with honey and poppy seeds
-Soul Cakes: yeasted buns with currants from circa 1600
-Pumpkin Tourte: a crustless pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon and sugar on top from 1570
The names are enticing and the short descriptions make me drool — "globi" sounds just right for an ancient Roman forerunner of cheesecake bites.
Here are two samples of Max Miller's YouTube presentations:
Yuanxiao from the Ming Dynasty
Why Vampires Hate Garlic – A Transylvanian Recipe from 1580
Here's the complete playlist of Max Miller's YouTube channel, so far as I know it:
How to Brew Civil War Coffee with Sweet Potatoes
An Alcatraz Prisoner's Meal
How to Eat Like a Pirate: Hardtack & Grog
Ship's Biscuits
Feeding a Greek Hoplite – Ancient Rations
Ancient Greek Itrion — sesame seed biscuits with honey
First Class Breakfast on the RMS Titanic
Medieval Table Manners
beef ribs
Feeding King Tut
Food of the Pharaoh
500 Year-Old Pizza VS Today
Dining First Class on the RMS Titanic
A History of Tacos
tacos from 1831
Hardtack & Hell Fire Stew
Civil War rations
Spartan BLACK BROTH | Melas Zomos
feeding a Spartan warrior
French Onion Soup from 1651
The Great Molasses Flood | Boston Brown Bread
in a can
The Original PB&J from 1901
Bierocks
Binge Every Episode!
How to Make Medieval Cheese; Baking A Medieval Cheesecake – The History of the Sambocade
Dining at a Real Medieval Tournament
Dinner at a Joust
Medieval French Toast
History of French Toast
History's Most Expensive Spice: Saffron
Medieval Saffron
World War 2 Ice Cream of the US NAVY
Surviving on Leather
Captain Morgan Ate Leather?
Feeding a Templar Knight
The History of Ukrainian Borshch
1830
Dinner with Attila the Hun
Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Chicken
A 4000 Year Old Recipe for the Babylonian New Year
Babylonian Tuh'u
Dining Third Class on the RMS Titanic
Semlor: The Dessert That Killed A King
Texas Chili & The Chili Queens of San Antonio
1910
The Original Mai Tai from 1944
Trader Vic's
The Medieval Saint Diet
Saint Columba's Salmon
Macaroni & Cheese from 1845
Secret Foods of the Spanish Inquisition
Jewish Adafina
The Incredible Spiced Wine of Ancient Rome
Conditum Paradoxum
Toad in the Hole & the Cows of Scotland
Tasting History's Lost Episode: Prince Biskets
Tudor Prince Biskets
History's Real Macbeth
Macbeth's Feast
Unwrapping Aztec Tamales | The Tamale Wars
A Tart to Topple a King – Lombardy Custard
Richard II's Just Desserts
Debunking the Myths of Leonardo da Vinci
Armored Turnips
Skinny Monk vs Fat Monk: Medieval Rule Breakers
Eat Like a Monk
Feeding the Army of Roman Britain
Roman Pork & Apples
Feeding a Medieval Outlaw
Robin Hood's Pasties
Pirate Guacamole & Bumbo
1697
Ancient Greek Olives – Gifts from A Goddess
Olive Relish
The History of Doughnuts
1803 2022
Feijoada – Brazil's National Dish
1928
Anzac Biscuits from World War One
Rations from Gallipoi
The Marie Antoinette Diet
Let them eat Chocolate
Apple & Cheese Pie from 1553
The history of Apple Pie
Titanic's Second Class Experience
Raspberry Shrub – How to Drink Vinegar
Well, you get the idea. I've run out of steam. You can go find them all yourself here. I got about halfway through.
The following are a few from the bottom half of the list that appealed to me in particular:
When Coffee was Illegal
The Women's Petition against Coffee
What did WWII Soldiers Eat?
S#it on a Shingle
Ancient Rome's Wonder Medicine: Cabbage
The Plague & the Four Humors
A History of Ketchup
1787 White Ketchup
The Noble Origins of Afternoon Tea
Victoria Sandwich
Japan's Edo Era Noodles (1643)
Japan & the Portuguese Barbarians
Japanese Sugar Egg Noodles
The Ninja Diet of Feudal Japan
hyorogan
The Poisonous History of Tomatoes | Pomodori Farciti all’Erbette (1773)
Samosas of Mughal India
medieval
Weird Cures for the Black Plague – Candied Horseradish
Ancient Nian Gao | Lunar New Year Cake
sticky rice cake
1000 Year Old Jalebi (Zalabia)
Payasam | Medieval India & Dessert for the King
Never complain that there's nothing interesting to eat. And, if you're like me, you will revel, not only in the gustatory delights of these multifarious offerings themselves, but also in the fascinating names of the dishes and their ingredients.
Selected readings
- "Sweet, sweet sherbet drink (> frozen dessert)" (5/31/22) — shrub
- "Portuguese words in Japanese, and beyond" (1/8/23
- "The politics and linguistics of bread in Taiwan and China" (12/13/18)