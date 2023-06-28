« previous post |

That's the name of a viral YouTube channel that I had never heard of, and now a popular book that Barbara Phillips Long called to my attention:

My son gave me a copy of Tasting History, by Max Miller, which takes very old recipes and gives modern approximations of them. The book is handsomely printed, well illustrated, and fun, with a wide range of random food trivia and loads of food history. You might find it intriguing.

There's a raspberry shrub recipe from 1911; I seem to recall Language Log having a post about shrubs and their origins.

There are also ten recipes credited to the Near and Far East, including recipes from Egypt, Baghdad, the Mughal Empire, India, China, Korea, and Japan.

So far, I have only read part of the book, although I paged through the whole thing. I did like this quote:

They say "history is written by the victors," but in my experience, history is written by those who write stuff down, and food is no exception.

Wanting to learn more about the book, especially the language aspects of the recipes in it, I found this on the website of the publisher:

What began as a passion project when Max Miller was furloughed during Covid-19 has become a viral YouTube sensation. The Tasting History with Max Miller channel has thrilled food enthusiasts and history buffs alike as Miller recreates a dish from the past, often using historical recipes from vintage texts, but updated for modern kitchens as he tells stories behind the cuisine and culture. From ancient Rome to Ming China to medieval Europe and beyond, Miller has collected the best-loved recipes from around the world and has shared them with his fans. Now, with beautiful photographs portraying the dishes and historical artwork throughout, Tasting History compiles over sixty dishes such as:

-Tuh’u: a red beet stew with leeks dating back to 1740 BC

-Globi: deep-fried cheese balls with honey and poppy seeds

-Soul Cakes: yeasted buns with currants from circa 1600

-Pumpkin Tourte: a crustless pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon and sugar on top from 1570

The names are enticing and the short descriptions make me drool — "globi" sounds just right for an ancient Roman forerunner of cheesecake bites.

Here are two samples of Max Miller's YouTube presentations:

Yuanxiao from the Ming Dynasty

Why Vampires Hate Garlic – A Transylvanian Recipe from 1580

Here's the complete playlist of Max Miller's YouTube channel, so far as I know it:

Ship's Biscuits

Ancient Greek Itrion — sesame seed biscuits with honey

beef ribs

Food of the Pharaoh

tacos from 1831

Civil War rations

feeding a Spartan warrior

in a can

Catherine the Great & the Volga Germans History of Peanut Butter & Jelly

Bierocks

Binge Every Episode!

How to Make Medieval Cheese; Baking A Medieval Cheesecake – The History of the Sambocade

Dinner at a Joust

History of French Toast

Medieval Saffron

Captain Morgan Ate Leather?

1830

Babylonian Tuh'u

1910

Trader Vic's

Saint Columba's Salmon

Jewish Adafina

Conditum Paradoxum

Tudor Prince Biskets

Macbeth's Feast

Richard II's Just Desserts

Armored Turnips

Eat Like a Monk

Roman Pork & Apples

Robin Hood's Pasties

1697

Olive Relish

1803 2022

1928

Rations from Gallipoi

Let them eat Chocolate

The history of Apple Pie

Well, you get the idea. I've run out of steam. You can go find them all yourself here. I got about halfway through.

The following are a few from the bottom half of the list that appealed to me in particular:

The Women's Petition against Coffee

S#it on a Shingle

1787 White Ketchup

Victoria Sandwich

Japanese Sugar Egg Noodles

hyorogan

medieval

sticky rice cake

Never complain that there's nothing interesting to eat. And, if you're like me, you will revel, not only in the gustatory delights of these multifarious offerings themselves, but also in the fascinating names of the dishes and their ingredients.

