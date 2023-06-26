The scatology and physiology of push and pull

June 26, 2023 @ 7:11 pm · Filed by under Idioms, Language and biology, Usage

« previous post |

Having just written about "Drainage issues" (6/25/23), with a graphic depiction of what causes the problem with the drainage system in question, I am emboldened finally to answer a question that one of my graduate students has been asking about for several years.  Namely, why do Chinese say "pull poo / shit / excrement" (lāshǐ 拉屎 / lā dàbiàn 拉大便)?  What's the logic of that usage?  How can one pull excrement when one defecates?  Wouldn't it make more sense to say "push" (tuī )?  Think about it.  A bowel movement involves peristalsis,

the involuntary constriction and relaxation of the muscles of the intestine or another canal, creating wave-like movements that push the contents of the canal forward.
 
(Oxford Languages on Google; emphasis added)

And what do doctors (and husbands) always say to a woman in labor?  "Push", of course.  And the baby comes out from the birth canal.

Bear in mind that the person who asked this question is a native speaker of Mandarin with a strong background in linguistics.  To tell the truth, though, I had often pondered the reasoning behind "pull poo / shit / excrement" (lāshǐ 拉屎 / lā dàbiàn 拉大便) when I encountered this common expression during my first year learning Mandarin.

lāshǐ 拉屎 21,800,000 ghits

lā dàbiàn 拉大便 2,150,000 ghits

I wonder, though, whether anyone beside myself and my learned graduate student were puzzled by the notion of "pull poo / shit / excrement" (lāshǐ 拉屎 / lā dàbiàn 拉大便).

The closest I can get to it in this long list of 22 definitions for lā 拉 in Wiktionary is #7, "to drag out; to draw out", but that's still a bit of a stretch, if I may put it that way.

 

Selected readings

 

 

June 26, 2023 @ 7:11 pm · Filed by under Idioms, Language and biology, Usage


Leave a Comment