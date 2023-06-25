Drainage issues
Photograph taken in Hong Kong:
The Chinese says:
qúwù wèntí gù zhǐ néng zuò xiǎojiě jìngqǐng hézuò
渠務問題故只能作小解 敬請合作
"Since there are drainage problems, can only be used for urination. Your cooperation is respectfully requested."
BTW:
GT: "The drainage problem can only be explained briefly, please cooperate."
Baidu Fanyi: "Due to drainage issues, we can only provide a brief explanation. Thank you for your cooperation."
Bing: "The problem of drainage can only be solved slightly, please cooperate."
DeepL: "Drainage problems so only a small explanation please cooperate."
As to how and why "jiě 解" ("untie; loosen; divide; break up; split; separate; remove; eliminate; undo; cancel; resolve; solve; find an answer; explain; understand; interpret; [mathematics] solution") can also mean "excrete; go to the toilet", a usage that goes back at least two millennia, it would take a small philological treatise to adequately explain. Especially challenging is the explication of the binom "jiěshǒu 解手" ("relieve oneself" [lit. "untie / loosen hand"]).
