Just wow. A video has surfaced showing Prigozhin at the Southern Military District HQ in Rostov-on-Don talking to (and HUMILIATING) Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov. He threatens to blockade Rostov and head for Moscow! I have extreme trouble understanding Yevkurov and… pic.twitter.com/jGr9gaLB1i — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) June 24, 2023





An English translation of the linguistically-relevant exchange, starting about 34 seconds into the video:

Yevkurov: First of all, this is the first I’m hearing about this. And let’s not generalize.

Alexeyev: I came to discuss… [unintelligible]

Prigozhin (to Yevkurov): I’m addressing you formally — why are you addressing me informally again?

Yevkurov: I didn’t address you informally.

Prigozhin: Huh?

Yevkurov: I didn’t call you [the formal “you”] “Ty,” I was just saying: let’s not generalize. If you want to be formal.

Prigozhin: Yes, I’m speaking respectfully to you.

Prigozhin is apparently complaining about Yevkurov's use of the singular 2nd-person pronoun ты (ty), about which Wiktionary says

The personal pronoun ты is comparable to French tu, German du, and is used only with family and intimate friends. In classical literature, it is used by superiors to their inferiors, but that usage is no longer tolerated (with the exception of the way adults speak to children, while the children are expected to use вы). For most occasions, the formal вы (vy) should be used instead.

My Russian is not nearly good enough to produce a transcription of the original — perhaps some commenters will be able to supply one.

