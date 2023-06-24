« previous post |

From AntC:

Seen in a very typical (but delicious) corner eatery in downtown Hualien, Taiwan.

Surprisingly idiomatic translation: "use sparingly" in Hualien

GTranslate isn't so idiomatic; I'm not able to try DeepL — any better?

I agree with AntC that "use sparingly" is a strikingly fine English expression, one that does not seem possible from a machine, but there's a story behind how it came about that was completely unexpected for me.

Here's what's written on the Chinese label:

Làjiāo hěn là, jǐngshèn shǐyòng, bùyào làngfèi! !

辣椒很辣，警慎使用，不要浪費！！

No sooner had I read that than I felt that it was awkward and unidiomatic in a crucial expression, namely "jǐngshèn 警慎" ("warn; admonish" + "cautious; careful"). Nonetheless, I forced a translation out of it, and came up with

"Chili is hot, use it cautiously, and don't waste it"

GT did something similar:

"Chili is very hot, use it with caution and don't waste it! !"

But, to show you how smart GT is, it had qualms similar to mine and suggested ("Did you mean"):

Làjiāo hěn là, jǐnshèn shǐyòng, bùyào làngfèi! !

辣椒很辣,謹慎使用,不要浪費!!

Guess what GT proffered for a translation for that improved Chinese wording:

"Chili is very hot, use sparingly and don't waste it!!"

Beautiful! I can't think of anything better.

Not only did GT correct the Chinese, it gave a felicitous English translation of its improvement.

Here's what happened with DeepL:

Làjiāo hěn là, jǐngshèn shǐyòng, bùyào làngfèi! !

辣椒很辣，警慎使用，不要浪費！！

Chili pepper is very spicy, use with caution, do not waste!!!



Làjiāo hěn là, jǐnshèn shǐyòng, bùyào làngfèi! !

辣椒很辣,謹慎使用,不要浪費!!

Chili is very hot, use with caution, do not waste!

Although DeepL seemed to hesitate slightly before the former (faulty) version, as though it sensed something was wrong with it, it did not suggest making a change, as did GT.

Oh, BTW:

警慎使用 6,910 ghits

謹慎使用 10,400,000 ghits

No wonder that GT and VHM sensed something was amiss with the original version on the label.

N.B.: Many southern Sinitic topolects don't distinguish between final -n and final -ng.

