I've wondered for a long time why Biblical inerrantists have a big problem with biological evolution, which contradicts Chapter 1 of Genesis, but not so much with historical linguistics, which contradicts Chapter 11.

But in "Linguistic Confusion and the Tower of Babel", National Catholic Register 6/21/2023, Dave Armstrong argues that the usual interpretation of the Tower of Babel story is simply a mistake, due to a bad job of sense disambiguation:

[T]he Hebrew word for “earth” (eretz) can mean many things, including the entire world (e.g., Genesis 1:1, 15; 2:1, 4), but also things like the “land” or “ground” of countries, such as Egypt (eretz mitzrayim) and Canaan (eretz kana’an), the dry land (Genesis 1:10), and ground from which seeds grow (Genesis 1:12). The New American Standard Bible translates eretz: country or countries 59 times, ground 119 times, land 1638 times; compare to earth, 656 instances, and world (3).

And, he argues,

The context indicates very strongly that Genesis 11 is not talking about the entire earth, but rather, the land which is described repeatedly as the place where the events occur: southern Mesopotamia, or Sumer, as it was known at the proposed period of history.

So he goes on to suggest that what really happened was the transition from a mono-ethnic (or at least mono-linguistic) culture, where everyone spoke (or at least understood) Sumerian, to an infiltration of other languages such as Akkadian, associated with the collapse of the Uruk culture.

I'm not sure that Armstrong can make the timeline work. But his proposed interpretation seems more plausible than the idea that humans everywhere spoke the same language before about 3000 BC, or even that there were no humans anywhere else on earth before that post-Babel dispersion.

Armstrong's version seems to make Genesis 11 much more pedestrian — no longer the explanation for world-wide linguistic diversity, but just the story of a specific culture's disintegration. Though Armstrong's last sentence proposes a partial restoration of the chapter's importance:

It may be identifying Babel or Shinar as the place where the dispersion of people began.

Which is pretty strongly contradicted by archeological evidence, I should think — so maybe there's still a place for an empirical argument about "wrathful dispersion theory".

