« previous post |

Beautiful WSJ OpED (6/22/23) by Gerard Gayou, a seminarian of the archdiocese of Washington, who is studying theology at the Pontifical North American College in Rome:

The Guiding Light of Latin Grammar

The language reminds us of what our words mean and of whom we’re called to be.

—–

Nothing bored me more during the summer of 2008 than the prospect of studying Latin grammar. I needed a foreign language as part of my high-school curriculum, and I was loath to choose a dead one. I opted instead for Mandarin Chinese, an adolescent whim that shaped my young adult life. I continued to learn Mandarin in college before working in mainland China after graduation.

God, however, often works in mysterious ways. I was shocked when, a decade after escaping high-school Latin, I was memorizing verb paradigms in a Latin course at the Catholic University of America. I had just entered seminary to become a Catholic priest, for which Latin study is mandatory. I sympathized with the prophet Jonah, swallowed by a fish after fleeing God’s will for a faraway land. “Man proposes but God disposes,” as Thomas à Kempis writes in “The Imitation of Christ.” But four years later, my reluctant foray into ancient languages has been formative and even exhilarating.

I thought Latin would be easy after Mandarin, which is tonal and doesn’t have an alphabet. But Latin speakers, like those of modern Romance languages, conjugate their verbs, which is a stark change for students of Mandarin. Chinese verbs have no tenses. Whether I eat, you ate, or we will eat pork dumplings, the verb chi—to eat—remains the same. Only context and particles clarify the tense. A Latin verb’s concise expression of time and subject contributes to tight, crisp phrases.

From the start, the precision of Latin impressed me. The language has no articles, which makes for concise sentences, and its nouns decline. Different endings imply different syntactical function. Deus, for example, becomes Deum when it serves as a direct object. If you don’t know the difference, you may read St. John’s “No one has ever seen God” as “God has never seen anyone.” There is no good theology without good grammar.

Before studying Latin, I considered myself a diligent student. But Latin taught me what being diligent means. The English adjective derives from the Latin verb diligo, meaning “to love” or “to hold dear.” The diligent student, then, is the loving student, motivated by regard for the truth, for learning, or perhaps for the professor who instructs him. Latin reminds us not only of what our words mean but also of whom we are called to be. Diligence is a far higher—and happier—standard than good test scores or job prospects.

Last year I began studying Koine Greek, the language of the New Testament. I am edified—or “built up,” from the Latin verb aedificare—by the Greek word aletheia, which means truth. Etymologically, the noun means “that which is not hidden.” A state of concealment is inimical to truth. Many people today worry that our society no longer accepts an objective truth about anything, but this Greek wisdom offers hope: If truth exists, it will be revealed in one way or another.

Greek’s sophisticated verb system is well-suited for revealed religion. There are several tenses that describe a past action in Greek, but only the perfect tense specifies a completed action that has effects up to the present moment. In his first letter to the Corinthians, for example, St. Paul uses the perfect tense to write that Jesus was “raised” from the dead. This grammar implies that Christ’s resurrection isn’t merely a completed past action but one whose effects are still relevant to modern readers.

I couldn’t understand why my high-school classmates fled the modern world to lose themselves in Latin, let alone Koine Greek. But in our day questions still burn about who we are and where we are called. These languages offer us fresh yet ancient answers. As the declensions of a crisp Latin sentence guide a reader to its end, the wisdom of the ancients orients us to ours.

My experience is exactly the opposite of Mr. Gayou's. Even though I went to a small, rural high school, we were fortunate enough to have Latin, which I enrolled in with great delight because of my love for etymology since elementary school and my passion for history. It was only two years after I graduated from college that I was persuaded by five old, white men to study Oriental languages. If anyone is interested, I'll tell that story in a separate post.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Metcalf]

Permalink