The legal standing of the serial comma
« previous post |
[This is a guest post by Mark Cohen]
I am wondering if members of this group have had experience with translating the Chinese serial comma or dùnhào 顿号 [、] ("the caesura sign; a slight-pause mark used to set off items in a series; punctuation mark used between parallel words or short phrases; sign of coordination; ideographic comma; the Chinese comma (、) used for separating items in a list") In 2007, I was involved in a WTO case where I negotiated an English translation for a dunhao that ended up appearing as a footnote in the panel decision regarding a criminal law. The statutory language was "fùzhì , fāxíng 复制 、 发行" of copyrighted works. The question at that time was whether China required "making" or "selling" [in the English text] of a copyrighted work or whether both acts were required under the criminal law. See World Trade Organization, China-Measures Affecting the Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights, Report of the Panel, WT/DS/362/5 (26 Jan. 2009) , at fn. 82 and accompanying text: “There is neither "and" or "or" between "making" and "selling", only a Chinese repetitive comma (、) or dùnhào 顿号 (lit., "pause" + "mark; symbol"), which has no precise English equivalent.” The panel translated the “serial comma” with a slash “/” which basically preserved this ambiguity.
I am wondering if others have run across similar issues, including in translations of treaties or other international legal texts.
Selected readings
- "An Eats, Shoots & Leaves moment" (4/22/06)
- "Why commas count" (11/22/18)
- "'My parents, Ayn Rand and God'" (3/16/06)
- "When commas are crucial to comprehension" (4/9/09)
- "War strikes lockouts" (7/31/09)
- "Merle Haggard's ex-wives" (10/24/10)
- "Visual aid for the final serial comma" (9/18/11)
- "The Oxford Comma is your friend" (12/10/13)
- "Commas (and parsing) are important" (9/27/14) — reminiscent of the sign featured in this post
- "Academic punctuation" (10/31/14)
- "Court fight over Oxford commas and asyndetic lists" (3/19/17)
[Thanks to Don Clarke]
Allen Thrasher said,
June 22, 2023 @ 9:25 am
In any case, I hate the slash in English. It is ambiguous as to whether it means ‘and,’ ‘or,’ ‘and/or,’ ‘that is’, ‘also known as,’ or possibly some other things that don’t come to mind at the moment.