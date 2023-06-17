Coors Light Bear

June 17, 2023 @ 4:28 am · Filed by under Humor

« previous post |

An NFL policy prohibits plays from endorsing alcoholic beverages. So Coors found a linguistic work-around:

Last year's commercial promoted the Coors (Flash) Light:

I have some inter-related contractual and cultural questions. Are these commercials really consistent, legally, with a contractual agreement not to promote alcoholic beverages? Is is crucial that there is actual merch you can buy, associated with the punning products allegedly advertised (a flashlight last year, a bear-shaped golf club cover this year)? And are there any other legally-restricted products besides beer where such work-arounds would be winked at?

June 17, 2023 @ 4:28 am · Filed by under Humor


1 Comment »

  1. Victor Mair said,

    June 17, 2023 @ 5:31 am

    Beer manufacturers can be very clever and crafty in their advertisements. Cf. Carlsberg's "Token Cantonese" (5/6/15).

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment