Coors Light Bear
An NFL policy prohibits plays from endorsing alcoholic beverages. So Coors found a linguistic work-around:
Last year's commercial promoted the Coors (Flash) Light:
I have some inter-related contractual and cultural questions. Are these commercials really consistent, legally, with a contractual agreement not to promote alcoholic beverages? Is is crucial that there is actual merch you can buy, associated with the punning products allegedly advertised (a flashlight last year, a bear-shaped golf club cover this year)? And are there any other legally-restricted products besides beer where such work-arounds would be winked at?
Victor Mair said,
June 17, 2023 @ 5:31 am
Beer manufacturers can be very clever and crafty in their advertisements. Cf. Carlsberg's "Token Cantonese" (5/6/15).