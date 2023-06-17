« previous post |

An NFL policy prohibits plays from endorsing alcoholic beverages. So Coors found a linguistic work-around:

Last year's commercial promoted the Coors (Flash) Light:

I have some inter-related contractual and cultural questions. Are these commercials really consistent, legally, with a contractual agreement not to promote alcoholic beverages? Is is crucial that there is actual merch you can buy, associated with the punning products allegedly advertised (a flashlight last year, a bear-shaped golf club cover this year)? And are there any other legally-restricted products besides beer where such work-arounds would be winked at?

