It's been a while since we discussed a new eggcorn, so here's one, from "Beauty and the bleach", The Vintage Woman 2020:

Blonde bombshell. A phrase so used frequently in our accumulative vernacular that the significance now wanes. This phrase, once a revelation, was brought to our consciousness by Jean Harlow. The original platinum blonde. Her famous locks, along with her pension for wearing body-hugging gowns with no undergarments, made her a favourite leading lady of the 1930s. After her untimely death, many speculated that the chemicals used in treating her hair were the cause. Is this a Hollywood legend or is there truth in this? And what price did she pay to become the original platinum blonde?

This is far from the only substitution of "pension" for "penchant" Out There — a small sample:

[link] One such actor is Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Frank Grillo, as he has become known for taking on the challenge himself, given his pension for action films.

[link] She probably came from a middle-class family of farmers from Eastern Germany, given her pension for using a scythe.

[link] While he can be a bit naughty at times, given his pension for adventure, he's still our little angel and a great blessing.

[link] Now, given my pension for saying that legends had to have come from somewhere, it stands to reason that the Kitsune would fall into that category, right?

FWIW, it turns out that Harlow's hair treatments (weekly administration of "peroxide, ammonia, Clorox, and Lux flakes") did destroy her hair, but were not responsible for her death — she had acute kidney failure due to a scarlet fever infection at the age of 15.

