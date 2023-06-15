« previous post |

On June 1 in Iowa, Donald Trump gave a speech in which he attacked Ron DeSantis from several angles. One of them was DeSantis' variation in pronunciation of his last name (see "Pronouncing 'DeSantis'", 6/3/2023), which Trump characterized as "changing his name", while introducing a puzzling (but promising?) new linguistic term, "syllabolic":

But uh he's going around saying "oh well I can serve for eight years

it takes eight years to fix it".

No he made a big mistake —

uh just like you don't change your name

in the middle of a uh election.

Changed his name in the middle of the election, you don't do that.

You do it before, or after, but ideally you don't do it at all.

I liked it before anyway, I liked his name better before,

I don't like the name change, shall we tell him that?

uh but uh most people don't know what I mean,

no he's actually sort of changed a name.

It's uh syllabolic, they call it,

wants a syllabolic name.

Trump's terminological innovation has been covered (though very lightly) in the mass media, and also a bit on Twitter. Most people seem to think that he meant "syllabic" — though nothing about the DeSantis pronunciation variation is syllabic, except for the fact that all the variants consist of three syllables. The connection to "symbolic" is arguably stronger, in my opinion, since Trump sees the pronunciation uncertainty as symbolic of poor public-relations judgement. Maybe the resulting syllabic/symbolic blend has applications in poetics? In some ethereal realm, Roman Jakobson is raising a glass, and perhaps wondering whether hyperbolic should be added to the mix.

I was drawn to this passage in Trump's Iowa speech by reading about his coinage of syllabolic. But after transcribing the passage, I'm also struck by something entirely different, namely (what seems to be) his on-going embrace of filled pauses.

In several earlier posts, I documented Trump's unusually low filled-pause percentage. Thus in "Presidential fluency" (10/31/2017) I wrote

In a number of posts about Donald Trump's rhetorical style, I've noted how seldom he uses filled pauses such as UM and UH in spontaneous speech, compared to other public figures. For example, in " The narrow end of the funnel " (8/18/2016), I noted that filled pauses were 8.2% of Steve Bannon's words (in a sample passage from a panel discussion on The Future of Conservatism), and 4.0% of Hilary Clinton's words in a Vox interview, while three of Trump's unscripted rally speeches had between 0% and 0.05% filled pauses, and in a CNBC interview, Trump used 74 filled pauses in 5329 words, for a rate of 1.4%.

But in "Donald Trump, now with more filled pauses" (1/3/2021), I noted a 6.3% filled-pause rate in (the first few minutes of) his phone call asking Georgia election officials to find more votes.

And in the syllabolic passage transcribed above, there are 6 UHs in 119 words, for about 5% — making UH the second-commonest word, after "it" (with 7) and ahead of "i" (with 5) and "the" (with 4).

Obviously a couple of small samples, on each side of an election that he lost, don't really prove anything. But it would be interested to see whether there really has been a Trumpian trend towards (what I still resist calling) disfluency, and if so, what its time course has been.

