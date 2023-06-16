« previous post |

Get ready to go a-wanderin'. I'll take you down to the rivers and lakes, and we shall lose ourselves in them, get lost from the hurlyburly hustlebustle of the mundane world. That's what jiānghú 江湖 ("rivers and lakes") is all about. It's where you go to xiāoyáo yóu 逍遙遊 ("wander freely / carefreely / leisurely").

The first occurrence of jiānghú 江湖 in traditional Chinese literature is to be found in the Zhuāng Zǐ 莊子 ("Master Zhuang") (late 4th-early 3rd c.), which happens to be my favorite work of ancient Chinese literature:

Quán hé, yú xiāngyǔ chǔ yú lù, xiāng xǔ yǐ shī, xiāng rú yǐ mò, bùrú xiāngwàng yú jiānghú.



泉涸，魚相與處於陸，相呴以溼，相濡以沫，不如相忘於江湖。



"When springs dry up, fish huddle together on the land. They blow moisture on each other and keep each other wet with their slime. But it would be better if they could forget themselves in the rivers and lakes."

VHM, tr., Wandering on the Way: Early Taoist Tales and Parables of Chuang Tzu (New York: Bantam, 1994), p. 53.

After Master Zhuang, though, as with so many other lexical creations of his protean, prolific, playful mind, jiānghú 江湖 ("rivers and lakes") entered the flow of Chinese literature and took on many figurative usages:

1. all corners of the country; (around) the whole country

2. society, community

3. wandering life; private and plebian domain beyond the control of the government; underworld

4, place of residence of a hermit; reclusive place

5. vagrant; itinerant (entertainer, quack doctor, swindler etc.)

6. old experienced person; man of experience

(source)

It is because of the fifth figurative definition given above that I was prompted to write this post, since the question of quackery came up in this recent comment thread, "Sinological formatting" (6/3/23), where it was insinuated that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is a form of quackery. The expression for "quack doctor" in Mandarin is jiānghú yīshēng 江湖醫生, so I thought that Language Log readers would be interested in learning the derivation of this term.

Selected readings

Permalink