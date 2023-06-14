« previous post |

How many are there?

Taiwan’s unrecognized indigenous tribes are reviving dead languages to achieve recognition



There are currently 16 officially recognized indigenous peoples in Taiwan. The Pingpu — which comprise 10 groups on the island’s lowlands — are lobbying to make that number 17, and they’re doing it by reviving lost languages and culture.

By Jordyn Haime, The China Project (6/5/23)

In contemporary Mandarin, many of the speakers of these languages are called shāndì tóngbāo 山地同胞 ("mountain countrymen / compatriots"), which meshes well with the opening paragraph of Haime's article:

Long before Chinese settlers came to the flat, sprawling lands of the Pingtung plain — the southern Taiwanese county now known for its pineapple and mango production — the area was inhabited by Pingpu (plains indigenous) tribes like the Makatao. Waves of colonization pushed indigenous tribes from their ancestral lands and closer to the mountains, or in some cases, to the other side of the island.

It was originally with the goal of land rectification that Pan Enbo, a member of the Laopi Makatao tribe in today’s Pingtung and then-chairman of the Laopi Makatao Cultural Association, began digging through national and local archives in 2016. But something unexpected happened: he stumbled across pages and pages of records written in the native Makatao language, which had been dormant for decades.

I want to know what script the Makatao language was written in.

“After the association was established,” Pan said, “we started to notice that it was quite strange that outsiders couldn’t understand what we were saying. Why can Han people not understand us? Because we are different. We really have no relation to mainland China.”

Pan became obsessed: he traveled to the national archives in Taipei and began collecting all available documentation until he had a total of 24 compact disks full of information. Seven years later, he produced a 70-page dictionary of all the words and phrases he was able to find and translated them into Mandarin Chinese characters and romanization.

Something similar happened with other groups:

Across the island, Leyo Kana, a member of the Eastern Makatao in Hualien, spends his days traveling door-to-door to interview elder tribe members to identify Makatao vocabulary intermixed with their spoken Hokkien. He has also helped the community revive the long-dormant night festival, an annual Makatao ritual ringing in the new year.



“Taiwanese and the Makatao language have blended together,” Kana explains. “So many of the older residents, since they identified as Fujianese, always thought they were speaking Taiwanese.”



The Makatao language’s revitalization is more than just an effort to preserve an endangered language. It’s part of a long-term strategy to include the 10 Pingpu groups among the Taiwanese government’s officially recognized indigenous peoples. In addition to the Makatao, the Siraya, Taokas, and Papora peoples — all indigenous groups that fall under the Pingpu classification — have active preservation movements aimed at achieving recognition.

This is not just a matter of linguistics or ethnicity. It also has direct implications for political representation:

Only 16 indigenous groups are currently recognized by the national government, while the Pingpu have largely been seen as fully assimilated into Han Chinese culture. The Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) — the government ministry tasked with managing indigenous affairs — has actively opposed Pingpu recognition for fear that it could water down government-allotted resources and political representation. The CIP has estimated that some 980,000 people could attempt to register as Pingpu if the group becomes recognized, raising the proportion of indigenous people in Taiwan from 2 percent to 6 percent.

In the latter part of her article, Haime describes the ongoing efforts of the indigenous groups to revive and maintain their languages. It's interesting how foodways are a focus of their lessons:

They practice basic formalities and sentences, switching between Mandarin, Siraya, and English. Today’s lesson is all about food: “What do you like for breakfast?” (Kamang ta kamuyen oho ka idamen?) “I like to eat bread and drink milk.” (Mamuy ko ka kanen ta paul mit apa ki haley.)

Another facet of their learning process is reliance on early Christian materials. The article focuses on a precious version of the Gospel of St. Matthew written in English, Dutch, and Siraya, now one of the most important primary sources preserving the Siraya language.

When Dutch colonizers arrived in Tainan in 1624, missionaries stationed there used Siraya to help carry out government affairs with indigenous peoples, believing all groups could speak and understand the same language. They translated the gospels of St. Matthew and John into Siraya and led church services in the Siraya’s native tongue. The preservation and use of the language declined in importance after the departure of the Dutch as Hakka and Fujianese settlers populated Southern Taiwan in increasing numbers. Researchers believe the language died out in the early 20th century.

The Dutch of the Dutch-Siraya-English Gospel of St. Matthew owned by Edgar Macapili, who originally is of Filipino nationality, is written in Gothic script. There's a beautiful photograph of it in the article.

By 1987, when martial law had lifted, most with Pingpu ancestry began rediscovering their identities for the first time. Some, like Kana’s family, had grown up believing their ancestors were Han Chinese from Fujian before discovering the shu marker on household registration documents. None remained who could speak their indigenous language fluently; those who had some vocabulary mixed into their speech always thought they were speaking Taiwanese.



So when the Siraya-language gospel landed in the hands of Macapili and Tavalan [his wife], “it was completely unfamiliar to us,” Tavalan said. “Already for 100 or 200 years, we spoke Taiwanese. We can study Siraya, but no longer have the [language] environment. And there is no policy to support us.”



But Macapili, whose mother tongue is the native Philippine language Cebuano or Bisaya, could.



“When I opened it and read it,” Macapili remembers, “I thought, this is like my mother language!” Pronouns, numbers, grammar, verb conjugations, and syntax were — if not identical to Bisaya — very similar.



Since the discovery of the Siraya Gospel of Saint Matthew, Macapili, Tavalan, and their family members have worked to spark a revival of the Siraya language and have achieved the impossible. As of 2018, 19 public schools in Tainan teach Siraya; one of them teaches the language as a requirement for the first six years. Siraya Presbyterian churches in particular have embraced the language in church services and songs, many composed by Macapili.

Mirabile dictu, Siraya has come back to life!

Under Qing rule (1683-1895), indigenous peoples were classified into two categories: shēngfān 生蕃 (“wild/uncivilized” aborigines in the eastern and mountainous regions) and shúfān 熟蕃 (“tamed” or “cooked” aborigines in the central mountain or eastern plains regions like the Siraya), classifications that the Japanese maintained and further defined. By the end of Japanese rule, the shufan classification was changed to “plains indigenous” (平埔族 píng pǔ zú).

Better to be "plains indigenous" than "cooked"!

