Language change (about to be?) in progress
Current big news around here is the collapse of an elevated section of Interstate 95 due to a tanker truck fire.
As Wikipedia explains, I-95 "is the main north–south Interstate Highway on the East Coast of the United States, running from U.S. Route 1 (US 1) in Miami, Florida, north to the Houlton–Woodstock Border Crossing between Maine and the Canadian province of New Brunswick". It's also an important connection between the Great Northeast and the rest of Philadelphia, which enables this linguistic joke:
By the time I-95 is repaired and contact can be re-established with Northeast Philadelphia, our respective languages are likely to have diverged so much as to be mutually unintelligible.
— Ryan Godfrey (@rgodfrey) June 11, 2023
It's a good joke, but of course there are lots of other travel options, though they will no doubt be even more crowded and slower than usual. And a few months of difficult travel, or even total disconnection, would probably not have a measurable linguistic effect.
Historical linguists, dialectologists and sociolinguists have speculated over the decades (and even centuries) about the effects of more-or-less permeable geographical barriers on language change. Here's a map showing the dialectometry of the Netherlands (taken from Martijn Bartelds' forthcoming dissertation):
Leaving aside the considerable body of relevant scholarship, inspection of a highway map suggests that current ease of automobile travel probably doesn't play a causal role in the pictured dialectometry.
For a sketch of the current state of Northeast Philadelphia speech, see "Side effect of the highway collapse: A perfect example of Northeast Philly hoagiemouth", Billy Penn 6/11/2023 — also discussed in "I-95 collapse may snarl traffic for months. But a media legend was born", MarketWatch 6/12/2023. And as it happens, the Gabmap introduction movie features Pennsylvania along with the Netherlands, so a convenient foundation is there for a dialectometric re-evaluation in a year or so.
Meanwhile, other on twitter have pointed out an important geographical connection to recent political history: Four Seasons Total Landscaping is less than two blocks from the site of the collapse:
the philly i-95 bridge collapse happened right next to four seasons total landscaping pic.twitter.com/9v3UQIQ92X
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 11, 2023
~flow said,
June 12, 2023 @ 7:22 am
One should maybe add that train traffic in the Netherlands is a very well organized, affordable and popular option to get around. Now the map above is incomplete in that the Afsluitdijk—the causeway that separates the North Sea from the IJsselmeer—is drawn incompletely; the linked Google map shows it correctly. Unfortunately, when it was built in the 1930s, a railway line was not put onto the dam with the consequence that to this day you have to go quite a few extra miles when going from a western coastal location to an eastern one, as can be seen here: https://www.openstreetmap.org/#map=8/52.511/5.365&layers=T
Not sure this 'explains' dialectal differences though but of course difficult-to-navigate terrain is known to separate populations and, by extension, lead to linguistic diversity. Looking forward to a new language emerging in the cut-off hinterlands of NE America!
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
June 12, 2023 @ 7:25 am
Re Gabmap video — Hard to trust a voice telling me about phonetics that pronounces “LEE-high” as “le-HIGH”
Victor Mair said,
June 12, 2023 @ 7:55 am
Yesterday morning at 10:10 AM, I was merrily travelling northward on I-95 out of Philadelphia when I got to a point not far from where the bridge collapse occurred and there were police cars all over the place. They shunted all of the thousands of cars on I-95 off onto the streets of Northeast Philadelphia. I had no idea where I was. Since I don't have GPS, it took me a very long time to recover and get back on I-95 far north of where the overpass explosion and fire occurred. Even people with GPS were having a hard time navigating through the sprawling neighborhoods of Northeast Philadelphia.
As I wandered the warrens of Northeast Philadelphia, attempting to find out from the local denizens how to get back on I-95, I began to suspect that they were home to considerable linguistic difference from South Philly, through which I had passed earlier that morning, or Swarthmore, where I live.
Finally, i happened upon Linden Ave. and was mercifully dumped back onto I-95, and things returned to normal.