[This is a guest post by Chris Button]

OC uvulars tended to condition rounding (e.g OC q- becoming EMC kw-). In the case of ʁ-, we sometimes get m- (for a modern-day example, note how惟, which also had a ʁ- onset in Old Chinese, gives an m- reflex in Fuzhou Min). The classic example is 卯, where Pulleyblank once postulated ʁ- and Li Fang-kuei notes lack of evidence for a cluster, such as ml- or mr-, in its Tai loan. Unfortunately Li’s Tai evidence tends to either be ignored (e.g. 丑 hr- is often erroneously reconstructed with a nasal hn- based on misleading xiesheng evidence) or overly literally interpreted (e.g. 戌 χ- being treated as something like sm-).

麥 məɨkʲ ← ʁək “wheat”, comparable with Proto-Indo-European rugh- (or rw̩kʱ-) "rye", makes far more sense as a loan for 來 ləj ← rəɣː “come”. If the word for 麥 had an original m-, why on earth would the graph have been borrowed for a word with r- as an onset?

As for駱駝 “camel” (EMC lak.da in which the l- comes from earlier r-), its alternative spelling of 橐駝 (EMC thak.da) in interesting. Clauson suspected a Tocharian origin that he thought was lost. The reconstructed Tocharian form partākto “camel” accords well with Chinese apart from the beginning portion. I wonder if 匹 EMC phjit was reanalyzed as a measure word as part of the loan process so that we’re really dealing with 匹駱駝 or 匹橐駝? In terms of a form prior to EMC, we would probably have had something like pətrakda, but I’d need to think about that a little more (Pulleyblank notes how OC *-al rhymes, such as 駝, are used for *-a from the 3rd century and occasionally earlier.)

