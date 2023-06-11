« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by Charles Belov]

I pasted the following Thai, which I got from a YouTube channel, into Google translate. The results were mostly in English, but Google Translate injected some apparent Tamil as well and then just gives up and leaves some of the Thai untranslated.

"ตลอดระยะเวลาการทำงานในวงการบั นเทิงมันทำให้เราได้เรียนรู้ว่ าจริงๆ เเล้วความสุขอยู่รอบตัวเราไปหมด เเล้วความสุขมันง่ายมาก จริงๆ บางทีความสุขมันก็ไม่ต้องมีเงิ นเยอะมากมาย ความสุขในชีวิตของผมมันคือการมี อิสรภาพ

ผมรู้สึกว่ามันเเค่ต้อง balance ชีวิตให้มากขึ้น รักตัวเองให้เป็น เงินก็ต้องหา เเต่ก็ต้องให้เวลากับตัวเอง เเคร์ตัวเอง เเคร์คนอื่นน้อยลง"

ฟิล์ม ธนภัทร คนหิวความสำเร็จ กับอิสรภาพของชีวิต

translated to English as:

"During the time of working in the entertainment industry, it made us learn that really, happiness doesn't need much money, so much happiness. in my life it is கெர்பியைப்ப்பு

I feel that you have to find balance in your life, but you have to make time for yourself, take care of yourself, and take care of others less"

Film ตันที่ร ตั้วิที่ สุ้วิต้ามี่ สุ้าวิต้วั่ม

I thought I might have hit a limit, but if I just paste the last sentence the Thai remains in the supposed English.

If I paste just the கெர்பியைப்ப்பு it tells me it's Tamil and translates it to English as "gerby".

YouTube source link

Google translate link for original source translation

Google translate link for Tamil re-translation

Obligatory screen shot:

If I try to re-use the link, I sometimes get full English translation, so it may depend on the server.

