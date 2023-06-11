Thai to English translation gets injected with Tamil
[This is a guest post by Charles Belov]
I pasted the following Thai, which I got from a YouTube channel, into Google translate. The results were mostly in English, but Google Translate injected some apparent Tamil as well and then just gives up and leaves some of the Thai untranslated.
"ตลอดระยะเวลาการทำงานในวงการบั
ผมรู้สึกว่ามันเเค่ต้อง balance ชีวิตให้มากขึ้น รักตัวเองให้เป็น เงินก็ต้องหา เเต่ก็ต้องให้เวลากับตัวเอง เเคร์ตัวเอง เเคร์คนอื่นน้อยลง"
ฟิล์ม ธนภัทร คนหิวความสำเร็จ กับอิสรภาพของชีวิต
translated to English as:
"During the time of working in the entertainment industry, it made us learn that really, happiness doesn't need much money, so much happiness. in my life it is கெர்பியைப்ப்பு
I feel that you have to find balance in your life, but you have to make time for yourself, take care of yourself, and take care of others less"
Film ตันที่ร ตั้วิที่ สุ้วิต้ามี่ สุ้าวิต้วั่ม
I thought I might have hit a limit, but if I just paste the last sentence the Thai remains in the supposed English.
If I paste just the கெர்பியைப்ப்பு it tells me it's Tamil and translates it to English as "gerby".
Google translate link for original source translation
Google translate link for Tamil re-translation
Obligatory screen shot:
If I try to re-use the link, I sometimes get full English translation, so it may depend on the server.
Dick Margulis said,
June 11, 2023 @ 2:51 pm
I copied your Thai passage above and pasted into Google Translate with automatic language detection, and the result was quite a bit different from what you got. This is just a data point. Hopefully others will try the same experiment and also report their results.
“Throughout our career in the entertainment industry, we have learned that really And happiness is all around us. And happiness is really easy, sometimes happiness doesn't require a lot of money. Happiness in my life is freedom.
I feel like it just needs to balance my life more. Love yourself to be money, you have to find it, but you have to give time to yourself, care for yourself, care for others less.
Film Thanaphat, a hungry man for success with freedom of life
Dick Margulis said,
June 11, 2023 @ 2:53 pm
I just noticed that you had Czech selected as your source language. When I made that change, I got the same results you got.