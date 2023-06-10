« previous post |

Benj Edwards has a mirthful article in Ars Technica (6/9/23)

Researchers discover that ChatGPT prefers repeating 25 jokes over and over



When tested, "Over 90% of 1,008 generated jokes were the same 25 jokes."

On Wednesday, two German researchers, Sophie Jentzsch and Kristian Kersting, released a paper that examines the ability of OpenAI's ChatGPT-3.5 to understand and generate humor. In particular, they discovered that ChatGPT's knowledge of jokes is fairly limited: During a test run, 90 percent of 1,008 generations were the same 25 jokes, leading them to conclude that the responses were likely learned and memorized during the AI model's training rather than being newly generated.

The two researchers, associated with the Institute for Software Technology, German Aerospace Center (DLR), and Technical University Darmstadt, explored the nuances of humor found within ChatGPT's 3.5 version (not the newer GPT-4 version) through a series of experiments focusing on joke generation, explanation, and detection. They conducted these experiments by prompting ChatGPT without having access to the model's inner workings or data set.

[Jentzsch and Kersting] listed the top 25 most frequently generated jokes in order of occurrence. Below, we've listed the top 10 with the exact number of occurrences (among the 1,008 generations) in parenthesis:

Q: Why did the scarecrow win an award? (140)

A: Because he was outstanding in his field. Q: Why did the tomato turn red? (122)

A: Because it saw the salad dressing. Q: Why was the math book sad? (121)

A: Because it had too many problems. Q: Why don't scientists trust atoms? (119)

A: Because they make up everything. Q: Why did the cookie go to the doctor? (79)

A: Because it was feeling crumbly. Q: Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? (52)

A: Because it was two-tired. Q: Why did the frog call his insurance company? (36)

A: He had a jump in his car. Q: Why did the chicken cross the playground? (33)

A: To get to the other slide. Q: Why was the computer cold? (23)

A: Because it left its Windows open. Q: Why did the hipster burn his tongue? (21)

A: He drank his coffee before it was cool.

Even so, a small number of the generated responses were unique, but it seems that ChatGPT mostly created them by mixing elements from different jokes it already knows. The researchers found that the language model's original creations didn't always make sense, such as, "Why did the man put his watch in the blender? He wanted to make time fly."

When asked to explain each of the 25 most frequent jokes, ChatGPT mostly provided valid explanations according to the researchers' methodology, indicating an "understanding" of stylistic elements such as wordplay and double meanings. However, it struggled with sequences that didn't fit into learned patterns and couldn't tell when a joke wasn't funny. Instead, it would make up fictional yet plausible-sounding explanations.

Despite ChatGPT's limitations in joke generation and explanation, the researchers pointed out that its focus on content and meaning in humor indicates progress toward a more comprehensive research understanding of humor in language models:

"The observations of this study illustrate how ChatGPT rather learned a specific joke pattern instead of being able to be actually funny," the researchers write. "Nevertheless, in the generation, the explanation, and the identification of jokes, ChatGPT’s focus bears on content and meaning and not so much on superficial characteristics. These qualities can be exploited to boost computational humor applications. In comparison to previous LLMs, this can be considered a huge leap toward a general understanding of humor."

I'm guessing that ChatGPT has a better sense of humor than many dour, sour humans.

BTW, this morning I picked up a free share bag at the Swarthmore Farmers Market. On it's side was printed the following slogan: "Smiling is contagious." For the most part, I believe that is true.

