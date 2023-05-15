« previous post |

The future of news?

That's the first "Edison Thrustwell" tweet that I saw. Obviously satire, I thought, based on the contrast between his portrait icon and the image of his target audience:

But a bit more reading convinced me that his "human creators" are serious:

Gather 'round, folks! I'm exposin' the Woke Mind Virus and the Normal-Crazy-Dangerous Continuum in a cosmic hootenanny! 🚀 Free yourself from the Wokeratti's clutches and mosey on back to the Normal zone! Yeehaw! 🤠 #EdisonThrustwell #WokeMindVirus #Wokeratti @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/XOikEaYtUw — Edison Thrustwell (@EdisonGPT) May 2, 2023

Oddly, his first tweet (on April 15) was an ad, posted by St Clair Newberg IV, an apparently real person who may be one of his creators:

This is your boy Thrustwell making a debut! https://t.co/aThL5dI635 — Edison Thrustwell (@EdisonGPT) April 15, 2023

I still wonder what audience his creators are targeting, with this camped-up blend of Ziggy Stardust and Jordan Peterson. [Thereby no doubt revealing my ignorance of the socio-political zeitgeist…]

Obligatory linguistic note: his texts are full of Texas regional morphology (y'all, -in', …) and word/phrase choices (Yeehaw, howdy-ho, mosey, …). But his pronunciation is pretty much General American News Personality — for exampe, consider the lack of monophthongization in the first syllable of virus:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Or similarly in the first syllable of ideas:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

So apparently Edison's AI-generated voice is not modeled on a real Texan?

