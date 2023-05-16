« previous post |

Topolects matter:

Taiwanese buys anti-CCP book, gets scam call from Chinese propagandist:

Caller posing as Eslite Bookstore’s ‘marketing department’ tells consumer book content inappropriate



By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter (5/14/23)

Before delving into the substance of this report, I should mention that Eslite is a huge, and hugely influential, bookstore in Taiwan.

AntC, who called this article to my attention, remarks:

A 'scammer' (not sure that's the right term here) called someone who'd bought a book at Eslite book store, Taipei. Then proceeded with a fake 'customer survey' about the purchase. The customer's facebook post (in Chinese) relating the interaction is here.

The linguistic interest: "despite the caller’s Taiwanese-like accent, it became apparent to her that she was not truly a Taiwanese native."

The episode seems to have been picked up by the Taiwan Statebuilding Party, who gave a press conference — so this might be a media beat-up.

The scam call's International code +28 is unused, according to wp; first digit +2x in general denotes Africa.

One wonders what the "scammer" hoped to accomplish by this clumsy fakery. Sheer intimidation?

