CCP scamming with a Taiwanese-like accent
Taiwanese buys anti-CCP book, gets scam call from Chinese propagandist:
Caller posing as Eslite Bookstore’s ‘marketing department’ tells consumer book content inappropriate
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter (5/14/23)
Before delving into the substance of this report, I should mention that Eslite is a huge, and hugely influential, bookstore in Taiwan.
AntC, who called this article to my attention, remarks:
A 'scammer' (not sure that's the right term here) called someone who'd bought a book at Eslite book store, Taipei. Then proceeded with a fake 'customer survey' about the purchase. The customer's facebook post (in Chinese) relating the interaction is here.
The linguistic interest: "despite the caller’s Taiwanese-like accent, it became apparent to her that she was not truly a Taiwanese native."
One wonders what the "scammer" hoped to accomplish by this clumsy fakery. Sheer intimidation?
