Among the entries in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, there's one of particular linguistic and political interest — from Croatia, Let 3's Mama ŠČ!:

[The video of the song's final Eurovision performance is blocked (at least for now) in the U.S. …]



The Croatian lyrics and an English translation are available on genius.com, and the annotation for the English translations explains (among other things) that

Mama is a key word in the song as it references a national personification of Russia as a mother.

For his 70th birthday in 2022, Vladimir Putin got a Tractor from his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko.

“šč” is read as: /ʃ/ as in the word “shop” and /ʧ/ as in the word “change”

When asked “how will english speaking people pronounce it” their answer was “we adapted throughout our history to some things, let them adapt to it a little. They will learn.”

The song's Wikipedia entry tells us that

In interviews with Jutarnji list, the band reported that the song title is a reference to the Russian letter Shcha (Щ). The song, according to the band, is an anti-war song; in the interview, the band reported that after total Armageddon has been waged on Earth, a rocket would land on Earth, containing the letters "ŠČ". In other interviews, the band has also claimed that "ŠČ" could also mean the sound someone makes when somebody orgasms, a blood type, or a sound someone makes when they are meditating.

In further interviews with the Croatian newsite Pressing, the band claimed that the song was a metaphor for the Russian Federation. The band claims that in the song, they mock dictators for being "childish", with an emphasis on the Russian president Vladimir Putin and his decision to launch the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Hrvoje Cvijanović, the "tractor", which is mentioned numerous times in the song, is symbolism for the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, who has aided Russia in the invasion, including by gifting a tractor to Putin for his 70th birthday.[7] The song criticizes both leaders, calling them "psychopaths", although rather allusively, since performers are precluded from promoting political messages on the Eurovision Song Contest.

Wiwibloggs amplifies:

And what about the repetitive “ŠČ”? Well it’s just two letters from the Croatian alphabet and it has no meaning.

Damir Matrinovic — who goes by Mrle — gave N1 a non-sensical answer when they asked for the meaning.

“5000 years older than the first alphabet found, it is the oldest letter,” he said. “Now we will send our alphabet from Dora into orbit by spaceship. When Armageddon on Earth subsides, the rocket will return and bring the first alphabet again.”

According to the band's Eurovision page,

This established and much-loved group have released 10 albums, one of which, Nečuveno (Unheard), quickly sold out despite the record being completely blank.

Their Wikipedia page notes that there were only 350 copies to sell, and just one (not offered for sale) of their next album:

In 1997, the band released their fifth album, titled Nečuveno (translated as 'Outrageous' or 'Unheard-of'). It was distributed as a CD, but it had nothing recorded on it. Nonetheless, 350 copies of the album were sold. Just one copy of their follow-up, Jedina (transl. 'The only one'), was initially made; the band refused to sell or distribute it. The record company eventually released the album in slightly different versions. As a protest, the band staged a (fake) suicide by firing squad on Ban Jelačić Square in Zagreb.

Wikipedia also describes some performance techniques not presented to the Eurovision audience:

In December 2006, the band was sanctioned by police after performing naked at an open-air concert in Varaždin. The band's defence that they had not been naked because they had corks in their anuses did not convince the judge; the court found them guilty and fined each member kn 350 (€47.78). On 14 December 2008, the live afternoon talk show Nedjeljom u dva was cut short by the host after two of the band members simulated the ejection of a cork from their rectums.

