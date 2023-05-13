« previous post | next post »

From Nancy Friedman:

I'm writing about "zen" in brand names and corporate lingo, having been amused by an email from Medium (where I'm a contributing writer ) touting the platform's updates as "Project Zen"–a name chosen "because that's our goal: a zen-like reading experience."

I'm not sure I know what a "zen-like reading experience" is supposed to be. Lulling? Profound? Perhaps you have some ideas.

I read your 2021 Language Log post about "zen," whose linguistic insights are helpful. I'm now looking for an explanation for why and how "zen" has taken hold in popular American culture and discourse.

Overall, my impression is that when contemporary culture mavens refer to something as "zen-like" or talk about "the zen of" something, they are evoking the pellucid insight, calmness, stillness, and equanimity that derive from the practice of that discipline (concentration, meditation — see my 2021 post for the basic meaning of the term). It is similar to "the tao / dao of" something, which means essentially "the way of". The difference is that zen is acquired through mind-work, whereas tao/dao is realized through doing and being.

