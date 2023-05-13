Zen again
« previous post | next post »
From Nancy Friedman:
I'm writing about "zen" in brand names and corporate lingo, having been amused by an email from Medium (where I'm a contributing writer) touting the platform's updates as "Project Zen"–a name chosen "because that's our goal: a zen-like reading experience."
I'm not sure I know what a "zen-like reading experience" is supposed to be. Lulling? Profound? Perhaps you have some ideas.
I read your 2021 Language Log post about "zen," whose linguistic insights are helpful. I'm now looking for an explanation for why and how "zen" has taken hold in popular American culture and discourse.
Here's a blog post I wrote in 2012 about "zen" (with a link to something else I wrote in 2008). Zen marches on!
Overall, my impression is that when contemporary culture mavens refer to something as "zen-like" or talk about "the zen of" something, they are evoking the pellucid insight, calmness, stillness, and equanimity that derive from the practice of that discipline (concentration, meditation — see my 2021 post for the basic meaning of the term). It is similar to "the tao / dao of" something, which means essentially "the way of". The difference is that zen is acquired through mind-work, whereas tao/dao is realized through doing and being.
Selected readings
- "The linguistic origins and affiliations of Zen" (11/13/21)
- "Buddhist enrichment of Sino-Japanese vocabulary" (2/8/23)
Victor Mair said,
May 13, 2023 @ 6:56 am
I just did a Google search on "the zen of". Here are some of the topics suggested by Google: screaming, seeing, listening, gambling, and there are countless others. Then there's a whole congeries of "zen and the art of": archery, motorcycle maintenance, saving the planet, faking it, happiness, making a living, falling in love, consciousness, watercolor, the internet… and on and on and on.
Chris Barts said,
May 13, 2023 @ 7:09 am
If Tao is achieved through doing and being, what's the name for that Mysterious Wisdom of the Occident that's achieved to those who do be do be do?
Cervantes said,
May 13, 2023 @ 7:13 am
Do be a do bee.
Victor Mair said,
May 13, 2023 @ 7:20 am
Right, Chris, or for those who do nothing?
"WU2WEI2: Do Nothing" (3/10/09)
Stephen Jones said,
May 13, 2023 @ 7:33 am
A few more leads here https://stephenjones.blog/2021/07/15/daoism-and-standup/
and on wuwei, https://stephenjones.blog/2020/07/30/daoist-non-action/
bks said,
May 13, 2023 @ 7:36 am
Reading Plato informing us that Socrates abhorred written philosophy seems rather zen-like.
Lucas Christopoulos said,
May 13, 2023 @ 8:22 am
ἀπορία, then later, ἀταραξία