Sign on the campus of Zhōngguó kēxué jìshù dàxué 中国科学技术大学 (University of Science and Technology of China) telling people how to park:

tíng hǎo chēliàng de hánglièshì

停好车辆的行列式*

("park your vehicles well according to rows and columns")

*matrix determinant

zuò hǎo xiūyǎng de wéijīfēn

做好修养的微积分*

("cultivate yourself well to gradually accumulate points [i.e., merit]")

*calculus

Parking according to one's profession.

