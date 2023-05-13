Mathematical parking
Sign on the campus of Zhōngguó kēxué jìshù dàxué 中国科学技术大学 (University of Science and Technology of China) telling people how to park:
tíng hǎo chēliàng de hánglièshì
停好车辆的行列式*
("park your vehicles well according to rows and columns")
*matrix determinant
zuò hǎo xiūyǎng de wéijīfēn
做好修养的微积分*
("cultivate yourself well to gradually accumulate points [i.e., merit]")
*calculus
Parking according to one's profession.
AntC said,
May 13, 2023 @ 11:28 pm
Is there such a thing as tesselated herringbone parking? (second photo, one form of 'angle parking') How to say that?