Mathematical parking

May 13, 2023 @ 10:36 pm · Filed by under Language and mathematics

« previous post |

Sign on the campus of Zhōngguó kēxué jìshù dàxué 中国科学技术大学 (University of Science and Technology of China) telling people how to park:

tíng hǎo chēliàng de hánglièshì
停好车辆的行列式*
("park your vehicles well according to rows and columns")
*matrix determinant

zuò hǎo xiūyǎng de wéijīfēn 
做好修养的微积分*
("cultivate yourself well to gradually accumulate points [i.e., merit]")
*calculus

Parking according to one's profession.

Selected readings

May 13, 2023 @ 10:36 pm · Filed by under Language and mathematics


1 Comment »

  1. AntC said,

    May 13, 2023 @ 11:28 pm

    Is there such a thing as tesselated herringbone parking? (second photo, one form of 'angle parking') How to say that?

RSS feed for comments on this post

Leave a Comment