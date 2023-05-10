Retraction Watch: Swamp
Man Thing
« previous post | next post »
A recent Dinosaur Comic features a passionate investigation into alleged philosophical plagiarism:
The mouseover title: "For my next thought experiment, suppose a man, a super man, gets turned into energy and is widely considered to be the same man, but then one day splits into two energy guys: one red and one blue. WHICH IS THE REAL SUPER MAN? philosophy says: wow, we may never know."
Donald Davidson's contribution, as described in volume 3 of his collected essays:
'Knowing One's Own Mind', Essay 2, was delivered as the Presidential Address at the Sixtieth Annual Pacific Division Meeting of the American Philosophical Association in Los Angeles on March 28, 1986, and published in Proceedings and Addresses of the American Philosophical Association (1987), 441-58.
Davidson's essay starts like this:
There is no secret about the nature of the evidence we use to decide what other people think: we observe their acts, read their letters, study their expressions, listen to their words, learn their histories, and note their relations to society. How we are able to assemble such material into a convincing picture of a mind is another matter; we know how to do it without necessarily knowing how we do it. Sometimes I learn what I believe in much the same way someone else does, by noticing what I say and do. There may be times when this is my only access to my own thoughts. According to Graham Wallas, 'The little girl had the making of a poet in her who, being told to be sure of her meaning before she spoke, said 'How can I know what I think till I see what I say?" A similar thought was expressed by Robert Motherwell: 'I would say that most good painters don't know what they think until they paint it.'
Gilbert Ryle was with the poet and the painter all the way in this matter; he stoutly maintained that we know our own minds in exactly the same way we know the minds of others, by observing what we say, do, and paint. Ryle was wrong. It is seldom the case that I need or appeal to evidence or observation in order to find out what I believe; normally I know what I think before I speak or act. Even when I have evidence, I seldom make use of it. I can be wrong about my own thoughts, and so the appeal to what can be publicly determined is not irrelevant. But the possibility that one may be mistaken about one's own thoughts cannot defeat the overriding presumption that a person knows what he or she believes; in general, the belief that one has a thought is enough to justify that belief.
Swampman comes along somewhat later:
But it was Hilary Putnam who pulled the plug. Consider Putnam's 1975 argument to show that meanings, as he put it, 'just ain't in the head'. Putnam argues persuasively that what words mean depends on more than 'what is in the head'. He tells a number of stories the moral of which is that aspects of the natural history of how someone learned the use of a word necessarily make a difference to what the word means. It seems to follow that two people might be in physically identical states, and yet mean different things by the same words.
[…]
Since some may be a little weary of Putnam's doppelganger on Twin Earth, let me tell my own science fiction story—if that is what it is. My story avoids some irrelevant difficulties in Putnam's story, though it introduces some new problems of its own. […] Suppose lightning strikes a dead tree in a swamp; I am standing nearby. My body is reduced to its elements, while entirely by coincidence (and out of different molecules) the tree is turned into my physical replica. My replica, Swampman, moves exactly as I did; according to its nature it departs the swamp, encounters and seems to recognize my friends, and appears to return their greetings in English. It moves into my house and seems to write articles on radical interpretation. No one can tell the difference.
But there is a difference. My replica can't recognize my friends; it can't recognize anything, since it never cognized anything in the first place. It can't know my friends' names (though of course it seems to); it can't remember my house. It can't mean what I do by the word 'house', for example, since the sound 'house' Swampman makes was not learned in a context that would give it the right meaning—or any meaning at all. Indeed, I don't see how my replica can be said to mean anything by the sounds it makes, nor to have any thoughts.
As for Swamp Thing, Wikipedia tells us that
The Swamp Thing is a superhero in American comic books published by DC Comics. A humanoid/plant elemental creature, created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson, the Swamp Thing has had several humanoid or monster incarnations in various different storylines. The character first appeared in House of Secrets #92 (July 1971) in a stand-alone horror story set in the early 20th century. The character then returned in a solo series, set in the contemporary world and in the general DC continuity. The character is a swamp monster that resembles an anthropomorphic mound of vegetable matter, and fights to protect his swamp home, the environment in general, and humanity from various supernatural or terrorist threats.
The character found perhaps its greatest popularity during the original 1970s Wein/Wrightson run and in the mid-late 1980s during a highly acclaimed run under Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette, and John Totleben. Swamp Thing would also go on to become one of the staples of the Justice League Dark team of magical superheroes.
The character has been adapted from the comics into several forms of media, including feature films, television series, and video games. The character made its live-action debut in the film Swamp Thing (1982), with Dick Durock playing the Swamp Thing, while Ray Wise played Alec Holland.
So the date of the feature film is just about right to have inspired the thinking behind Davidson's 1986 essay.
But the story is somewhat different. For one thing, it's important to the philosophical parable that Swampman is an exact physical replica of Donald Davidson, whereas the DC Comics character is visually a monster:
And Swamp Thing's origin story (at least the first of several) involves death in a not-in-the-swamp explosion followed by swamp burial, not a lightning bolt striking a tree next to a living person in a swamp:
Alexander "Alex" Olsen was a talented young scientist in Louisiana in the early 1900s, married to Linda. Alex's assistant, Damian Ridge, was secretly in love with Linda and plotted the death of his friend. He tampered with Olsen's chemicals, killing him in the explosion, and dumped his body in the nearby swamp. Ridge used Linda's grief to convince her to marry him; however, Ridge was confronted by Alex Olsen, now a risen humanoid pile of vegetable matter. Olsen killed Ridge but Linda did not recognize him and ran away, leaving Olsen to wander the swamps alone as a monster.
But still…
John Baker said,
May 10, 2023 @ 7:05 pm
In reality, I think it is clear that Swampman derives from a long line of swamp monsters and was not necessarily influenced specifically by Swamp Thing. The original was It, by Theodore Sturgeon, and the first comic book character was the Heap. Wikipedia has a list at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_swamp_monsters.
Peter Hollo said,
May 10, 2023 @ 7:13 pm
It's also interesting that Davidson's Swampman is just another formulation of a philosophical zombie, which had most certainly been around for a while by the time this address was delivered in 1986 – although it was David Chalmers that really popularised them in 1996 in The Conscious Mind.
So, a second-hand story to descibe a second-hand thought experiment?
Well, philosophy is all about finding new ways to conceive of ideas.
Still, Davidson thinks it's obvious that Swamp-David isn't conscious. I'm with Ryan North – that's anything but obvious. I would prima facie think that a physical replica of me would have all my thoughts, but I'm innately disposed towards physicalism, so go figure.
The Wikipedia article on p-zombies has a decent history of the idea, as wel as the term "zombie" to describe them. Davidson's Swampman does make an appearance.
rm said,
May 10, 2023 @ 7:44 pm
For what it's worth, later Swamp Thing comics established that Swamp Thing is a sentient vegetable creature who learns tbat he was never Alex Olsen — he only thought he was. He is an ancient elemental creature who briefly had the delusion he was transformed from a man. That story is what the dinosaur says Davidson plagiarized.
chris said,
May 10, 2023 @ 8:14 pm
It seems clear to me that Swampman, as the scenario is presented, *does* know Davidson's friends' names, even though he never learned them, and he remembers Davidson's house even though he was never there.
I note that Davidson misgenders Swampman by any possible standard, despite having put the word "man" in the name himself; it was a long time ago and Swampman, being fictional, will neither object nor suffer any harm, but it's hard not to jump to the conclusion that Davidson did that *intentionally* to rhetorically emphasize the otherness of Swampman.
The fact that so many of Swampman's memories are *false* is due to his bizarre origin story. But unlike most people with false memories, that won't actually be a problem for him because he effortlessly impersonates Davidson and anyone who remembers Davidson being at some prior event won't contradict Swampman's claim to have been there.
I don't think any of this actually has all that much to do with Swamp Thing, which is AFAIK instead more about how Swamp Thing *appears different* from his previous lifetime and how that screws up all his relationships. Either the dinosaurs or their creator were just confused by both having "swamp" in the names, I guess?
David L said,
May 10, 2023 @ 8:30 pm
I would prima facie think that a physical replica of me would have all my thoughts
I disagree. My take is that a person's thoughts and memories are dynamic in nature, consisting of the chemical and electrical signals that rattle around in the brain. I don't believe our memories are permanent, as if they were fixed states on a hard drive, for example.
So when the original person is destroyed, all his thoughts and memories vanish. The replica that emerges from the swamp might have his physical structure, but it would be loaded with the correct software and operating system, so to speak.
David L said,
May 10, 2023 @ 8:31 pm
would NOT be loaded, I meant to say…