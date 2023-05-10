« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Scott Mauldin]

I recently visited Marrakesh and was fascinated by the signs that I submit in the attached photographs. Ostensibly these were originally a kind of business sign that artisans and professionals could hang on their businesses or homes to advertise their profession, but they have evolved into something slightly different for touristic consumption as they now sometimes feature the faces of celebrities or even items.

They're interesting in themselves as a cultural item, but if you look closely at the photos the truly fascinating bit are the "errors" and deviations from standard French spelling. These signs are often made by artisans without a formal education in French and sometimes are phonetic renderings that encode Maghrebi French pronunciations.

Some of the examples pictured:

[Center, blue] Deffonce de fumer (défense de fumer – smoking prohibited)

[Top center, purple] Kini (kiné(sithérapeute) – physical therapist)

[Left, blue] Retrété (retraité – retiree)

Second photo: vogzvagn (Volkswagen)

Another very interesting one I saw (but I could not manage a photo) was "medcin des poumo" (médecin des poumons – lung doctor), encoding a complete loss of the nasal n.

I have a few more photos if they're of interest.

