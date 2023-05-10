Clean Up After Your Dog
« previous post | next post »
Sign in Hong Kong:
fàng gǒu hòu qǐng lìjí qīnglǐ
放狗後請立即清理
"Please clean up immediately after letting your dog out"
This is a case where the English and the Chinese both make sense, and the one is a rough approximation of the other, but the English is not an exact translation of the Chinese.
Selected readings
- "Scoop the poop" (4/15/15)
- "No shitting here" (9/10/15)
- "Mandarin morphosyllabic annotation of a Taiwanese sign" (5/13/19)
- "Everywhere, anywhere" (1/29/15)