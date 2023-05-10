« previous post | next post »

Sign in Hong Kong:

fàng gǒu hòu qǐng lìjí qīnglǐ

放狗後請立即清理

"Please clean up immediately after letting your dog out"

This is a case where the English and the Chinese both make sense, and the one is a rough approximation of the other, but the English is not an exact translation of the Chinese.

