The hotel where I'm staying in Morgantown, West Virginia kindly gave me a complimentary rectangular packet of freshmint toothpaste. At the top right corner of the packet, there was a dotted, diagonal line with the words "TEAR HERE" printed above it. Alas, no matter how hard I tried, I could not tear it open.

Then I thought that maybe I could RIP it open by pulling on the serrations along the upper edge of the packet. No luck.

Then I tried to BITE and GNASH the packet with my teeth. Abject failure.

Of course, I've been through all of this countless times before, and not just with toothpaste, but with packets of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and all sorts of other things. It is especially dismaying when — after making a supreme effort — the packet bursts open and the contents spurt all over the place, including your clothing. The worst case is when soy sauce flies out and drips everywhere.

Fortunately, this time, I have a paring knife with me, so I CUT the packet with its tip, not without a certain amount of messy spillage. You have to be careful when you open one of those little packets with a knife, though, because the point might slip and slice your finger, then you have a problem of how to sta[u]nch the blood.

Occasionally, the packets will have a little notch, indentation, or beginning of an opening on the top left side. They tend to work better than the ones that tell you to TEAR HERE.

Moral of the story: packet designers and engineers should make packets that are fairly easy to open, and linguists who work for these companies should use precise terminology that correctly conveys what the consumer must do to extract the contents of the packets they are dispensing. This applies to all manner of instructions and directions that are prepared for hapless customers.

