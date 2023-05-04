"I don't think it exactly qualifies as language"
From 9 Chickweed Lane (4/28/23):
Question from Francois Lang, who sent this in: "Don't agonized screams have semantic or pragmatic content?"
JPL said,
May 5, 2023 @ 1:21 am
They both have an indexical relation to a significance. The difference is that linguistic forms have an indexical relation to the semantic categories of the language system being used; the scream has an indexical relation to the pain being experienced by the screamer, essentially a relation of physical (biological) causation, which is interpreted as such by a hearer (i.e., that it indicates that the screamer is in pain, i.e., has been caused to scream by the pain). So, not language.