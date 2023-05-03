« previous post |

A couple of days ago, I was having a conversation with one of my former students at a tea/coffee shop (that's what I call 'em because I don't drink coffee very often, almost never).

We were talking about a controversy in Mongolian historiography. It was a question of whether it is ever suitable to use a certain term to describe the social organization of the Mongols. He kept saying a word that sounded to me like "shribe". Since I didn't know that word, I asked him to elucidate various aspects of the problem, and he kept saying "shribe" this, "shribe" that, e.g., that one side of the debate says you can't use the word "shribe" with regard to Mongolian history because "shribes" can't form states, but then that would be to deny the possibility of state formation to the Mongols. The other side says that "shribes" can form states, so the Mongols could form states even though they had "shribes" in their social organization. Or something like that.

All the while I was thinking that my former student was using some technical term in anthropology or political science, one that may not even have been English.

He continued to repeat himself in different ways to clarify what he meant, and I kept hearing him say "shribe", but it made no sense. I thought maybe it was a Mongolian word. Or perhaps it was a variation of the Taylor Swift "Starbucks lovers" phenomenon (we at Language Log have long been enchanted by her magical lyrics).

Finally, out of sheer frustration, I had him spell the word.

The disconnect between his "tribe" and my "shribe" was due to a deficiency in my hearing ability, not in his speaking ability. As I have pointed out before (see "Selected readings" below), I have suffered from severe tinnitus for more than half a century. The disability from this affliction, at least in my case, results in the loss of hearing of most consonantal sounds. My previous posts on this subject have described how I compensate for the reduced acoustic acuity.

Selected readings

Permalink