« previous post |

And no dabbling either (see "Selected readings").

Qǐng wù xī shuǐ

請勿嬉水

"Please don't play in the water"

The anonymous contributor who took this photograph in Hong Kong and sent it to me remarked: "I believe it is correct English though."

You will also see signs that translate xī shuǐ 嬉水 ("play in the water") as ("frolicking")

The sinoglyphic form as typed above yields 6,240 ghits.

Typed thus, it yields 105,000 ghits:

Qǐng wù xì shuǐ

請勿戲水

"Please don't play in the water"

For a double whammy of a Chinglish bonus, behold this nonnegative wonder:

Wonders never cease.

Selected readings

Permalink