No paddling
And no dabbling either (see "Selected readings").
Qǐng wù xī shuǐ
請勿嬉水
"Please don't play in the water"
The anonymous contributor who took this photograph in Hong Kong and sent it to me remarked: "I believe it is correct English though."
You will also see signs that translate xī shuǐ 嬉水 ("play in the water") as ("frolicking")
The sinoglyphic form as typed above yields 6,240 ghits.
Typed thus, it yields 105,000 ghits:
Qǐng wù xì shuǐ
請勿戲水
"Please don't play in the water"
For a double whammy of a Chinglish bonus, behold this nonnegative wonder:
Wonders never cease.
AntC said,
May 3, 2023 @ 12:13 am
"I believe it is correct English though."
Yes, I could believe it is correct English — if only there was a bit more context, like a picture of the body of water it's referring to.
Perhaps it's a shallow pond (ornamental with lilies, lotus flowers, goldfish?) or broad drainage channel/canalised stream? Then it's not deep enough to swim in, but would be tempting to kids as a paddling pool. For example, in Kowloon Park up the back of Tsim Sha Tsui, there's both a public swimming pool/kids paddling pool at the northern edge and a 'Bird Lake' and ornamental lake amongst parterres in the central/south. I'd guess there are 'no paddling' signs at the latter, although nobody's translated the signs for the birds — which will paddle anywhere. (Different sense of 'paddle'.)
The activity behind the red ban sign maybe has picked up a yet another sense of 'paddle': to paddle a boat/canoe.
(In general in Hong Kong, I would avoid contact with standing water: it's probably full of pollutants. Hong Kongers even avoid the sea, for the same reason. I was treated as a crazy gweilo when I went for a paddle at 'Big Wave Beach'/'Shek O Park' even though it's well away from built-up areas.)
Josh said,
May 3, 2023 @ 12:58 am
Yes, this does seem like correct UK English, in which the verb “paddle” corresponds to the US English “wade.”
