What do a baker, a shepherd, and a drummer have in common?

You can add an orchestra conductor, Harry Potter, and a drill sergeant.

Hint: this is in French.

Answer: A central focus of their lives is one or more baguettes — which in English variously translates as "stick", "wand", "rod", "baton", "staff", "chopstick", "drumstick", and (of course) "baguette". There's also a slang usage meaning "legs" (apparently analogous to English pins).

The WordReference entry cites idioms including "faire marcher [qqn] à la baguette", translated as "rule with an iron hand | an iron fist | a rod of iron". And similarly "mener [qqn] à la baguette", variously translated as "keep [sb] on a tight leash", "have [sb] under your thumb", "push [sb] around".

The Dictionnaire de l'Académie Française adds a number of other meanings, including:

Ornement de forme mince et allongée. DÉCORATION. Moulure ronde ou plate courant sur les murs pour en rompre l'uniformité ou pour encadrer un panneau, un tableau, une glace. Baguette dorée, guillochée. Spécialt. Baguette d'électricité, moulure creuse servant à protéger et à dissimuler les fils électriques. – BONNETERIE. Ornement linéaire courant le long d'un bas, d'une chaussette ou d'un gant. Des chaussettes à baguettes. – COUT. Ourlet d'assemblage en relief. Couture sur baguette, utilisée pour les pantalons d'homme.

And the TLFi entry adds a bunch more, in domains from architecture to automobile design.

(Of course, breadsticks in French are not baguettes but rather gressins.)

To add to the fun: The Wiktionnaire entry tells us that the etymology is

De l’italien bacchetta, issu probablement du latin baculum (« bâton ») par l’intermédiaire d’un latin vulgaire *baccus, bacculus.

…and the entry for Latin baculum gives the etymology

Apparenté au grec βάκτρον, báktron, βακτηρία, baktêria de même sens

…from which we can guess where English bacterium comes from:

From New Latin bactērium, from Ancient Greek βακτήριον (baktḗrion, “small staff”), from βακτηρία (baktēría).

The same entry offers a picture to explain why, if you didn't already know.

This whole lexico-semantic area is clearly ripe for neo-Whorfian exploration :-)…

