Fake F*ck
This is also linguistically fascinating because it shows ‘fuck’ being used as a loanword (fake 法克) in Mandarin! The loanword is so entrenched nowadays that it has it‘s own baidupedia entry… 😅 1/ https://t.co/TVxEmev6iA pic.twitter.com/UKBx3CiO26— Egas Moniz-Bandeira ᠡᡤᠠᠰ ᠮᠣᠨᠢᠰ ᠪᠠᠨᡩ᠋ᠠᠶᠢᠷᠠ (@egasmb) April 25, 2023
Usual LL romanization, transcription, and translation of the Chinese text:
fǎkè
zānghuà
"fuck" de Zhōng yìyīn jiùshì: fǎkè. Yìsi wèi: xìngjiāo
zhù: zài Yīngguó huò Měiguó dú "fǎkèyóu" Yīnwèi zhè shì zānghuà, qǐng dàjiā jǐnliàng shǎo shuō!
Zhōngwén míng fǎkè
wàiwén míng Fuck
láiyuán Yīngyǔ
fēnlèi zānghuà
guānlián related to sex
法克
脏话
的中译音就是： 法克。意思为： 性交
注：在英国或美国读法克油 因为这是脏话，请大家尽量少说！
中文名 法克
外文名
来源 英语
分类 脏话
关联 与性相关
fǎkè
obsc.
The Chinese phonetic transcription of "fuck" is "fǎkè". Meaning: sexual intercourse.
Note: pronounced "fuck you" in England or America. Because this is an obscenity, please say it as seldom as possible!
Chinese term: fǎkè
foreign term: Fuck
orig.: English
class.: obscenity
assoc.: related to sex
fǎkè yóu
法克鱿
lit., "law-overcome/subdue squid"
Lots of false friends floating around.
Chris Button said,
April 26, 2023 @ 9:05 am
Following on from the discussion of 姏 and bubble tea a few posts back, the character 灋 (法) here is another interesting example of the use of phonetics in character composition.