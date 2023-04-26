Fake F*ck

April 26, 2023

Usual LL romanization, transcription, and translation of the Chinese text:

fǎkè

zānghuà

"fuck" de Zhōng yìyīn jiùshì: fǎkè. Yìsi wèi: xìngjiāo

zhù: zài Yīngguó huò Měiguó dú "fǎkèyóu"  Yīnwèi zhè shì zānghuà, qǐng dàjiā jǐnliàng shǎo shuō!

Zhōngwén míng    fǎkè

wàiwén míng    Fuck

láiyuán    Yīngyǔ

fēnlèi    zānghuà

guānlián     related to sex

法克
脏话
的中译音就是： 法克。意思为： 性交
注：在英国或美国读法克油 因为这是脏话，请大家尽量少说！

中文名  法克
外文名
来源  英语
分类  脏话
关联  与性相关

fǎkè

obsc.

The Chinese phonetic transcription of "fuck" is "fǎkè".  Meaning:  sexual intercourse.

Note:  pronounced "fuck you" in England or America.  Because this is an obscenity, please say it as seldom as possible!

Chinese term:    fǎkè

foreign term:    Fuck

orig.:    English

class.:    obscenity

assoc.:     related to sex

 

VHM:  skip to the second part; I couldn't get the first part to go away, even though I changed the URL.

https://twitter.com/egasmb/status/1650957334095491112?s=20

fǎkè yóu

法克鱿

lit., "law-overcome/subdue squid"

Lots of false friends floating around.

 

Selected readings

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

  1. Chris Button said,

    April 26, 2023 @ 9:05 am

    Following on from the discussion of 姏 and bubble tea a few posts back, the character 灋 (法) here is another interesting example of the use of phonetics in character composition.

