« previous post |

This is also linguistically fascinating because it shows ‘fuck’ being used as a loanword (fake 法克) in Mandarin! The loanword is so entrenched nowadays that it has it‘s own baidupedia entry… 😅 1/ https://t.co/TVxEmev6iA pic.twitter.com/UKBx3CiO26 — Egas Moniz-Bandeira ᠡᡤᠠᠰ ᠮᠣᠨᠢᠰ ᠪᠠᠨᡩ᠋ᠠᠶᠢᠷᠠ (@egasmb) April 25, 2023

Usual LL romanization, transcription, and translation of the Chinese text:

fǎkè

zānghuà

"fuck" de Zhōng yìyīn jiùshì: fǎkè. Yìsi wèi: xìngjiāo

zhù: zài Yīngguó huò Měiguó dú "fǎkèyóu" Yīnwèi zhè shì zānghuà, qǐng dàjiā jǐnliàng shǎo shuō!

Zhōngwén míng fǎkè

wàiwén míng Fuck

láiyuán Yīngyǔ

fēnlèi zānghuà

guānlián related to sex

法克

脏话

的中译音就是： 法克。意思为： 性交

注：在英国或美国读法克油 因为这是脏话，请大家尽量少说！



中文名 法克

外文名

来源 英语

分类 脏话

关联 与性相关

fǎkè

obsc.

The Chinese phonetic transcription of "fuck" is "fǎkè". Meaning: sexual intercourse.

Note: pronounced "fuck you" in England or America. Because this is an obscenity, please say it as seldom as possible!

Chinese term: fǎkè

foreign term: Fuck

orig.: English

class.: obscenity

assoc.: related to sex

VHM: skip to the second part; I couldn't get the first part to go away, even though I changed the URL.

https://twitter.com/egasmb/status/1650957334095491112?s=20

fǎkè yóu

法克鱿

lit., "law-overcome/subdue squid"

Lots of false friends floating around.

Selected readings

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

Permalink