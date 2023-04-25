« previous post |

[This is a guest post by S. Robert Ramsey]

Your Language Log coverage of the North Korean news item was chilling, but pretty much what we've come to expect of that outrageous regime. If ever there was a clearer contrast between the two worlds in conflict, I've never heard of it. South Korea is now such a star on the world stage and rising so fast, it must be a bitter pill for the regime in Pyongyang to swallow!

Just a couple of things that occurred to me, though: (1) What authorities in Pyongyang do not recognize, or concede, is that though they point to the Pyongyang dialect as the basis of their standard, that very standard itself is based upon the earlier, traditional dialect of Seoul that represented the cultural and linguistic capital of the Joseon Period (–or "Choson" period, as DPRK spelling of the word would have it).

And (2): While on the subject of spellings, it might be worthwhile to point out that the romanization the DPRK uses is based upon the McCune-Reischauer system still used by many Western academics. But the North Korean version is actually more pragmatic than Western academic usage in that the North Koreans eliminate the annoying diacritics of McR that have long exasperated so many Western romanizers–and which Seoul academics used as one of the justifications for the new Revised system they introduced in 2000–and which they so dogmatically insist on now.

But about this particular romanization matter: I swear, South Korean officialdom can be so rigid I find their pushiness most unpleasant. I mean, Seoul romanization warriors often refuse to allow Westerners any freedom of choice in how they romanize Korean. They think they have the right to set the standard for everybody. A close colleague of mine, for one, has told me he has often gotten impolite messages from South Koreans informing him that his online works contained "mistakes" that had to be corrected, meaning that he was using McR Romanization instead of Seoul's own Revised Romanization –and then some of these kibitzers attempted to make those "corrections" themselves even though the works belonged not to the Seoul government but to my colleague as an individual scholar!

that only makes the word look ill-formed. Koreans, of course, are trying to distinguish between the vowels ㅡ and ㅜ, but here, especially for Westerners, that distinction is meaningless. After all, there is no word *한굴 to be confused with 한글! I mean if you can spell 김치 exceptionally as " kimchi " instead of the prescribed "gimchi", why not hangul? Is Hangul not as important to Korea as kimchi? My own obsession, the nit I'd like to pick, is that I think the word 한글 should just be romanized " Hangul " instead of the odd-looking "Hangeul" (odd-looking to Westerners, at least). I mean, for daily Western usage there's no need for that extra

Of course it's undeniably true that Revised Romanization seems to have taken over much of what we see out there these days. Nevertheless, let's remember that all along the North Koreans have continued to use their own simplified version of McR. And that means that in the end, I'm not sure it's a given that Revised has to win the world.

