« previous post |

Remixed meme:





The concocted kanji is 姏 (Unicode U+59CF) with the punctuation marks /。superimposed upon it.

I haven't met anyone who knows the underlying character, so it might as well have been made up by the memer.

It is composed of nǚ 女 ("female"), Kangxi radical #38, as presumed semantophore on the left and gān 甘 ("sweet"), Kangxi radical #99, as presumed phonophore on the right, but it is not pronounced "gān" or anything like that. Rather, according to Hànyǔ dà zìdiǎn 漢語大字典 (Unabridged dictionary of Sinoglyphs), 2.1035a, the rare character 姏 is pronounced mán. Phonologically, that does not seem possible with the 甘 phonophore.

Morphologically, the underlying character is equally mystifying. The devisers of the character probably meant for it to mean "sweet woman", but, according to the Hànyǔ dà zìdiǎn 漢語大字典 (Unabridged dictionary of Sinoglyphs), loc. cit., it means "old woman".

The meme format is explained here and here.

Can you "just invent a new Kanji"? Yes — although governments frown upon it for private persons.

Phonological notes for specialists

South Coblin:

The graph is late, dating from Six Dynasties times. One has to be skeptical about its structure and the way it was constructed when it is that late.

At least one Qing writer has attempted to explain it: 《通俗編》- sub 婦女 – “姏婆，婦之老者；能以言悅人，故字从甘，其音讀若鉗.”

So he doesn’t accept the Guangyun pronunciation. This same explanation is also included in the 《字彙》(1615). So the Qing guy must have copied his entry from here.

John Carlyle:

The character has a pronunciation of /mam/ in the Qieyun System, so 甘 /kam/ was likely intended to be phonophoric. I don't think the initial is resolvable, though. Syllables with the shape MVM are marginal to begin with in Chinese, so it was probably only used for the rhyme.

Etymologically, I suspect this word is related to 姥 /muX/ 'matron'. Likely a fusion of it with something else that ended in -m, but I am not sure what.

Chris Button:

It looks like it is U+59C. Hopefully it displays here: 姏

As for the pronunciation, I suspect that the 甘 series was uvular rather than velar and that this character goes back to a voiced uvular ʁ- onset that then rounded to m- in the labial environment conditioned by the bilabial coda. For the phonology, compare how 惟, which also had a ʁ- onset in Old Chinese, gives an m- reflex in Fuzhou Min. Incidentally, Pulleyblank had ʁ- for 卯 in his 1983 ganzhi formulation, which I suspect was to account for the simultaneous evidence for an m- onset and a rhotic r- onset that clashes with evidence in the Tai forms that preclude the reconstruction of a cluster such as mr-.

By the way, the Morohashi entry (at least in the abridged “kou kanwa” instead of “dai kanwa” version that I have here) also includes a qián reflex apparently coming from the Zihui, but the Guangyun and Jiyun both support the mán reflex.

Axel Schuessler:

There are many graphs that look like phonetic compounds but are not: 好, which incidentally is also a phonetic compound in the clan name zǐ. So the famous Fu Hao 婦好 should really be read Fu Zi.

Selected readings

"A new variant of a common Chinese character" (10/14/19)

"Hong Kong protesters messing with the characters, part 2" (9/1/19) — with dozens of relevant Language Log posts listed in the "Readings" there; new characters invented during the Hong Kong protests are just one type of hanzi / kanji / hanja proliferation; we have recorded dozens of others on Language Log over the years

[Thanks to Nathan Hopson and Ben Zimmer]

Permalink