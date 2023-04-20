« previous post | next post »

Rep. Steube (R-Fla.) announces he’s supporting Trump pic.twitter.com/3bL2cBl9z2 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2023



The context:

yeah Rob I wanna thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about this on your show

and I'm happy and honored to endorse Donald J Chump

uh for president

The crucial phrase:

Presumably this is perseveration of the affrication feature from "J", replacing the coarticulated /tr/ at the start of "Trump".

Some may take Rep. Steube's speech error as support for Freud's theory of Fehleistung — or at least an example of it — though the trend for the past 60 years or so has been to attribute most such slips to tangles in the execution of speech motor plans, in most cases without any influence from unconscious associations.

