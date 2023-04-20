« previous post |

Headline in a Hong Kong Chinese newspaper, Bastille Post 巴士的報 (4/15/23):

Shànghǎi Xújiāhuì shūyuàn yìmíng zhī zhēng shìfǒu gǎi yòng Hànyǔ Pīnyīn zhuānjiā hándié

上海徐家匯書院譯名之爭 是否改用漢語拼音專家咁䏲

"Controversy over the transcription of the name of the Xujiahui Library in Shanghai: should it be changed to Hanyu Pinyin? Expert opinions"

Currently the name of this library at the entrance to its impressive building is "Zikawei". What does this name signify, and why is it a matter of contention? Put simply, "Zikawei" is the Shanghainese pronunciation of Mandarin "Xujiahui", and some nationalistic partisans are opposed to the use of Shanghainese on a public building in Shanghai.

Xujiahui (Chinese: 徐家汇, Shanghainese: [ʑ̥i˨ ka̠˥ ɦɯe̞˨˩], romanized as: Zikawei, Ziccawei, or Siccawei) is a locality in Shanghai. It is a historic area of commerce and culture administratively within Xuhui District, which is named after the locality. The area is a well-known precinct for shopping and entertainment in Shanghai. It is served by the Xujiahui Station of the Shanghai Metro.

Xujiahui means "Xu family junction" – more precisely, "property of Xu family at the junction of two rivers".[2] The "Xu family" refers to the family of Xu Guangqi (Hsü Kuang-ch'i; 1562–1633), China's most notable Catholic convert. Most of what is now Xujiahui was once the ancestral home of the Xu family. Baptized by famed Italian Jesuit, Matteo Ricci, Xu Guangqi and his descendants donated large plots of land to the Catholic Church, including the site of the St. Ignatius Cathedral.

During the 18th century it was known by Shanghai's western residents as "Ziccawei" or "Siccawei" in English, and "Zikawei" or "Zi-ka-wei" in French, from the pronunciation of its name in Shanghainese. These names survive in the names of some institutions, such as the Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei, and the area is still listed in a number of contemporary guidebooks and literature as "Zikawei" or some variant thereof.

Most Chinese to whom I showed the above headline could not read the last two characters. That's because, first of all, they constitute a Cantonese expression and because the second character is miswritten. As explained by Bob Bauer:

It looks like two different sinographs 䏲 and 睇 have been confused. The correct phrase is 咁睇 gam3 tai2.



This is the first time I have seen it written as 䏲 ti1, which appears on page 639 of my copy of Xinhua Dictionary with English Translation (2000) where it is defined as ‘an organic chemical compound, a special name for stibium hydrogen‘. This character is not included in my copy of DeFrancis’ ABC Chinese-English Comprehensive Dictionary.



The correct Cantonese character is 睇 tai2. Please see page 948 of the ABC Cantonese-English Comprehensive Dictionary for the entry on this lexical item; its meaning is translated into English as ‘to see, watch, look at, gaze at, observe.’



The radicals in these two sinographs 䏲 ti1 and 睇 tai2 are clearly different. The radical in 䏲 ti1 is 月 yue4, jyut6 ‘the moon’, while the radical in the Cantonese character 睇 tai2 is 目 mu4, muk6 ‘eye’ which a person relies on to to see, watch, look at, gaze at, observe something.

Many Cantonese words have infiltrated Mandarin, including such basic terms as those for "taxi", "park", and "furniture". Shanghainese has also contributed words such as "clamp", "captain", and "last car" to the MSM lexicon. For Shanghainese names like "Zikawei" to gain currency in China, they can only rely on phonetic transcription.

[Thanks to Mark Swofford]

