Fatality-Free Dill Sauce
Amazon screenshot from an anonymous contributor:
Remarks by the anonymous contributor:
I accidentally reached Amazon's USA website when looking for a source for this excellent dill sauce other than visiting Ikea, 35 miles from here.
How could this have arisen? Is it random, or is it something to do with the the pot being made of safety glass (if it is)? There is nothing about that in the Swedish, but the USA may require reassurance about all aspects of the product. Or was no animal harmed in making it?
I live 15.9 miles from an IKEA store and have been there many times. I never noticed anything ominous about their savory mustard and dill sauce, but I will go back soon and check it out again.
chris said,
April 17, 2023 @ 9:46 pm
Maybe it's vegan and the intended meaning was that no animals were killed to make it? (Although that would juxtapose oddly with the suggested uses…)
Edward said,
April 17, 2023 @ 10:34 pm
Seems to me it's likely to be "phthalate-free", with perhaps one person who did not know how to pronounce the word reading it aloud over the telephone to another person, who took a stab at what the first person might have been trying to say.
Or, of course, one or both of these 'people' could have been computers.
Björn Lindström said,
April 17, 2023 @ 10:35 pm
In Swedish this sauce is called gravlaxsås ("grave salmon sauce").
https://www.ikea.com/se/sv/p/sas-senap-dill-gravlaxsas-20028890/
martin schwartz said,
April 17, 2023 @ 11:30 pm
Hmm, on label, senap = mustard The word is traceable to Gr. sinapi, obviously borrowed. For the further etymology see WB Henning,
"A grain of mustard", charactristically interesting., erudite, and brilliant. Of course, there's nothing to the vulgar explanation of mustard as *mouse turd", I hope.
Martin Schwartz