Amazon screenshot from an anonymous contributor:

Remarks by the anonymous contributor:

I accidentally reached Amazon's USA website when looking for a source for this excellent dill sauce other than visiting Ikea, 35 miles from here.

How could this have arisen? Is it random, or is it something to do with the the pot being made of safety glass (if it is)? There is nothing about that in the Swedish, but the USA may require reassurance about all aspects of the product. Or was no animal harmed in making it?

I live 15.9 miles from an IKEA store and have been there many times. I never noticed anything ominous about their savory mustard and dill sauce, but I will go back soon and check it out again.

