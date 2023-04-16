« previous post | next post »

A VentureBeat story by Michael Kerner, "Cohere expands enterprise LLM efforts with LivePerson partnership" (4/11/2023), leads with this image:

…memetically referencing a widely-reproduced detail from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel fresco Creazione di Adamo:

Is this taking current AI hype a blasphemous step too far, portraying cohere.ai's latest Large Language Model as the creator? Or is it a bit of apophatic AI-ology, with the gap between the fingers representing the unattainability of divine perfection general artificial intelligence?

The cited article's message is substantially more pedestrian than either of these speculations. It starts like this:

No longer flying under the radar, Cohere AI is ramping up its large language model (LLM) enterprise efforts.

Cohere announced today a new effort to help bring its LLM technology to conversational AI leader LivePerson in an innovative approach that aims to help reduce bias, improve explainability and limit the risk of AI hallucinations. The effort could have a profound impact on the way that LLMs are able to safely and responsibly be deployed in enterprise environments.

You can read the rest for yourself. I'll just note for now that there are some other hand-to-hand connections in the Sistine Chapel frescos that might be more relevant, though less recognizable. For instance, this one [click on the image to see the whole thing…]:

