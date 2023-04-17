The perils of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the PRC
Here at Language Log, for the last couple months, we've been having long, intense discussions about ChatGPT and other AI chatbots and LLM (Large Language Model) applications. Now, it seems that the battle over such AI programs has reached the level of ideological warfare.
"America, China and a Crisis of Trust"
Opinion | The New York Times (4/14/23)
Indeed, a story making the rounds in Beijing is that many Chinese have begun using ChatGPT to do their ideology homework for the local Communist Party cell, so they don’t have to waste time on it.
I have some evidence that this might well be true. Already about half-a-dozen years ago, my M.A. students from the PRC whose parents were CCP members told me that the government required daily interaction with the propaganda installed on their phones — upon pain of being demoted or dismissed. They had to read a specified amount of Xi-speak and answer questions about the content. This demanded a serious investment of time (hours). It was considered to be especially onerous for those CCP members whose day jobs (doctors, bureaucrats, stock brokers, etc., etc.) already demanded a very full work schedule in the office. So many, if not most of them, hired various human and electronic services to meet the obligations.
China state-run media China Daily claimed that ChatGPT "could provide a helping hand to the U.S. government in its spread of disinformation and its manipulation of global narratives for its own geopolitical interests." The Chinese government instructed Chinese tech companies not to offer access to ChatGPT services on their platforms.
(source)
The Chinese government blocks its citizens' access to vast amounts of information and technology available on the internet. One can readily understand why such a totalitarian government would wish to forbid the free circulation of unfettered ChatGPT and other LLM-based bots: they are garrulous, say what they wish, and are not programmed to self-censor, which is a sine qua non for "legal" participation on the internet behind the Great Firewall.
Remember the Bamboo Curtain? It's still with us, just technologically transformed into the Great Firewall.
[Thanks to Bill Benzon]
Taylor, Philip said,
April 17, 2023 @ 7:08 am
I read recently that a British woman had avoided a fine/penalty after an alleged traffic offence by submitting to the court a letter of explanation/mitigation which had been drafted by ChatGPT at her request. So I suppose that despite my many misgivings, ChatGTP and its ilk might offer some benefits after all …
KeithB said,
April 17, 2023 @ 8:05 am
Phillip Taylor:
You would have to be very careful about this. For example, if you asked it for justification for not paying US income taxes (Coincidence: This is tax day in the US!) you could get garbage about admiralty flags, all-caps non-US persons and the fact that the Income Tax Amendment was not really ratified which is all over the internet.
Peter Grubtal said,
April 17, 2023 @ 9:30 am
"ChatGPT to do their ideology homework for the local Communist Party cell"
This sounds like the ideal occupation for ChatGPT.
AntC said,
April 17, 2023 @ 3:17 pm
Or maybe not.
Chester Draws said,
April 17, 2023 @ 5:09 pm
"… and are not programmed to self-censor, …"
As shown several times already on LL, this simply isn't true. The range of topics isn't what the CCP wishes it to be, but there are plenty of topics where the current "AI" self-censors.
(I call it "AI" because there is no intelligence there.)
Victor Mair said,
April 17, 2023 @ 9:51 pm
Self-censorship often takes place when one knows or believes something to be true or correct, yet intentionally and consciously withholds that information for fear of getting in political or other types of trouble. It is rampant in China, and is in addition to the heavy-handed, government imposed censorship from outside the individual (i.e., the self).
Like Wikipedia, Google, and other disseminators of the free flow of information, ChatGPT and other LLM-based bots constitute a threat to the survival of totalitarian governments whose existence depends on the stifling of uninhibited information flow.