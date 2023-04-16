« previous post | next post »

Definition

In artificial intelligence (AI), a hallucination or artificial hallucination (also occasionally called delusion) is a confident response by an AI that does not seem to be justified by its training data.

I had mentioned such AI hallucinating in a previous post once or twice (see "Selected readings"), so it's good to have a concrete example.

Is the account below an instance of ChatGPT "hallucinating"? Its explanation of gato-por-liebre (cat-for-hare) in Spanish would seem so.

[The following is a guest post by Conal Boyce.]

As you may know, for "bait-and-switch trick" you can say un truco de cebo y cambio in Spanish — which corresponds literally to the English (so literally, in fact, that I suspect it's just a recent borrowing from English into Spanish, not idiomatic, but that's for another day, not the point here).

Meanwhile, there is also an old colloquial way to express the idea, which is una trampa de gato por liebre — literally "a trap of cat-for-hare."

On the internet (not ChatGPT4 yet), I've seen the latter expression explained as follows:

"It's like passing off cat meat as rabbit meat, to swindle someone in the market — an underhanded trick."

That sounds plausible to me. (In Chinese I think there's something even worse, about passing off human flesh as pork in hard times?)

But here is what happened with ChatGPT 4 Plus:

First I asked about un truco de cebo y cambio and the bot correctly defined it as a way to say "a bait and switch trick — a deception."

When I followed up with a similar query about una trampa de gato por liebre, ChatGPT 4 defined it as "another way to say bait-and-switch."

(So far so good. It even saw the connection back to my previous query. So friendly and alert, like a good dog.)

But then it went on, in its pseudo-conversational way, to "explain" why gato-por-liebre means what it means, roughly as follows (close paraphrase):

"It means someone has used a trap intended for trapping cats to trap hares instead — not what one expected. A deception."

I think "a trap intended for trapping cats" might be a perfect example of how an AI can "hallucinate" or fake an answer sometimes, sounding very knowledgeable and authoritative, when actually just whistling in the dark. This isn't the first time I've encountered that mode, but this example seemed especially suspect to me. I don't believe the expression originated with cat-traps (whatever the heck those might be); I think the 'internet' explanation about swindling someone with the wrong kind of meat at the market sounds much more likely.

Postmortem on the bot's logic: The 'trap' part (trampa) pertains to the whole phrase, I think, just as the trick part (truco) applies to the whole previous phrase. But the bot seized upon 'trampa' in close proximity to 'gato' and assumed someone was talking about a trampa de gato — a 'cat trap'. I don't buy it.

Anyway, even if this isn't one of them, "AI hallucinations" generally are a mind-boggling thing to think about. On a life-and-death medical topic, for instance…

Addendum

By the way, someone sent me the following New Yorker article which, after a typical New Yorker-style ramble, gets into a surprisingly technical description [recommended] of how an LLM actually works. Fascinating. And sickening. The way they squander obscenely huge computer resources reminds me of bitcoin. And for what? These people are insane.

https://www.newyorker.com/science/annals-of-artificial-intelligence/what-kind-of-mind-does-chatgpt-have

To learn more about ChatGPT, I've subscribed to the fancier, "ChatGPT4 Plus" version for $20/month.

More than the useless answers, what irks me most about it is its style. It will never start by saying,

"I think the following is true. I may be wrong…"

Instead, the dialogue inevitably takes this form:

Me: Tell me about the logarithmic sense possessed by the Mundurukú people of the Amazon.

Bot: [some long authoritative-sounding answer]

Me: Actually, one of the examples you provided is incorrect. The logarithmic 'center' between 1 and 9 is 3, not 5.

Bot: I apologize. I was confused. You're right, the logarithmic 'center' between 1 and 9 is 3, not 5. Sometimes I make mistakes…

Selected readings

