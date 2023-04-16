« previous post |

The Thai on the sign says:

tɕut sin sut rot kʰen

จุดสิ้นสุดรถเข็น

"end of wheelchair [pathway]"

The "pathway" is omitted in the Thai sign, so the English version is the literal translation of the sign.

More grammatically, the Chinese would say:

lúnyǐ dàolù de jìntóu

轮椅道路的尽头

"end of the wheelchair pathway"

or, more naturally:

lúnyǐ jìnzhǐ qián xíng

轮椅禁止前行

"wheelchairs are prohibited from proceeding forward"

Detailed explication of the Thai text from Bob Bauer:

Selected readings

[Thanks to Zihan Guo and Pattira Thaithosaeng]

Permalink