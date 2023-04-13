« previous post |

From the Princeton University Department of East Asian Studies newsletter (3/26/23):

Passing of Emeritus lecturer Hai-t’ao Tang

Emeritus lecturer, Hai-t’ao Tang passed away at his Princeton home on Sunday, March 26, 2023. He was born August 27, 1931, in Shanghai, China and completed his master’s degree in Chinese Literature at National Taiwan University. He joined the East Asian Studies Department as a Lecturer in Chinese language in 1974 and taught for 22 years, becoming Lecturer Emeritus in 1996.

Hai-t’ao Tang was recruited to teach at Princeton by Professors Frederick (Fritz) Mote and Ta-tuan (T.T.) Ch’en. Throughout his career he devoted his energy and intellect to teaching Chinese as a living language and encouraged each learner to adopt Chinese as one’s own language and nurture it to live and grow inside oneself. Hai -t'ao Tang co-authored nearly a dozen books including Classical Chinese — A Basic Reader and Readings in Classical Chinese Poetry and Prose.

He is survived by his wife Nai-Ying Yuan Tang who also spent her career in the Department of East Asian Studies as Chinese Language Lecturer.

Hai-t'ao Tang was one of the most blindingly brilliant men I have ever met. He possessed a vast repository of knowledge about Chinese language, linguistics, and literature that he could call up instantaneously, not to mention that he could do extraordinary things like write Chinese characters backward and upside down.

As in the photograph above, he always had a sweet smile on his face, and he was unfailingly kind.

Once, as my younger brother Denis (Méi Dānlǐ 梅丹理) was hiking along the Appalachian Trail, he ran out of money when he got to Middlebury, Vermont, where Hai-t'ao and I happened to be that summer. Hai-t'ao generously gave Denis $10 to help him on his way. That was in the late 60s, if I recall correctly, when ten dollars was worth nearly a hundred of today's dollars. Added to what I could spare, Denis was able to make it back home to Ohio.

It was Hai-t'ao, together with his wife, Nai-Ying Yuan, who gave me my Chinese name, Méi Wéihéng 梅維恒, which phonologically and semantically fits so perfectly.

R.I.P., Hai-t'ao.

