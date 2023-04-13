« previous post |

Source: China Media Project (12/7/2022)

THE CMP DICTIONARY: Socialite 媛

By XINYU DENG

Once signifying graceful women of a distinguished background, the term “socialite,” or yuan (媛), has in recent years become a misogynistic umbrella term used on digital platforms in China to disparage women who advertise fancy lifestyles. The term has also been used by state-run media to roundly criticize perceived materialistic excesses, reinforcing their unfair association with femininity.



The Chinese word yuàn (媛) has traditionally referred to the “virtuous and comely woman” as mentioned in the Shuowen Jiezi (说文解字), a Chinese dictionary compiled in the Han dynasty. Since 2020, however, the word has rapidly evolved — or perhaps devolved — into a catchall word used on the Chinese internet, and also in state media, to denigrate modern-day beauties as disgraceful and degenerate.

In October 2020, a Wechat article profiled a group on the WeChat platform called “Shanghai Female Socialite” (上海名媛群) in which women discussed the art of living or pretending to have rich lifestyles. The members, for example, would split the costs of high tea at fancy hotels, or they would share Gucci pantyhose, in order to mutually cultivate high-society personas — sometimes with the goal of connecting with wealthy suitors.

The CMP article delves into the lifestyles of many different types of yuàn 媛 ("socialites"), including hésuān yuàn 核酸媛 (“Covid-testing socialites”), wàimài yuàn 外卖媛 (“delivery socialites”), bìngyuàn 病媛 (“sick socialites” — women judged as looking far too polished in their hospital sickbeds), Fóyuàn 佛媛 ("Buddhism socialites"), fēipán yuàn 飞盘媛 (“frisbee socialites” — a term invented to refer to young women who share images of themselves playing frisbee in yoga outfits that fully show off their figures). Clever wits have also come up with the phrase “yuànyuàn bùduàn 媛媛不断" (“unending stream of socialites” — a clever play on the Chinese idiom "yuányuán bùduàn 源源不断" (“a steady flow”).

The article concludes:

But the various permutations of the modern-day “socialite” all share a misogynistic sense, stigmatizing various forms of female expression as selfish and loathsome attempts to pursue wealth and visibility.

Alas!

Selected readings

ONLINE VIDEO REPORT ON THE “SOCIALITE” PHENOMENON IN CHINA.

[Thanks to Nick Kaldis]

Permalink