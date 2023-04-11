« previous post |

Photograph taken at a park in Chiang Mai, Thailand:

In brief (and without marking the Thai tones here), the Thai text comprises two words [sa: la:] ‘pavilion’ and [phak pho:n] ‘to rest’, i.e., ‘pavilion for resting’.

Complete transcription and explication of the Thai text by Robert S. Bauer (author of the monumental ABC Cantonese-English dictionary from the University of Hawai'i Press):

Explication of the English and Chinese, also from Bob Bauer:

The English text has omitted the second word ‘to rest’. The first Chinese word 萨拉 [sa4 la1] has transliterated the Thai word [sa: la:] and is followed by 放松 [fang4 song1] ‘to relax’, so it is a closer translation of the Thai text.

VHM: The Chinese characters on the sign are in their simplified forms. The traditional forms would be

薩拉放鬆

A closer Chinese approximation of the Thai would be fàngsōng tíng 放松亭 / 放鬆亭.

