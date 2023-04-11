« previous post | next post »

Here are the warning labels on the sun visors in my Toyota Tacoma:

In almost every line, the French is longer longer than the English — demonstrably and conspicuously so.

Why does the French feel more comfortable going on at length, while the English is happy being more concise — consistently so in both cases?

This is a phenomenon we have noticed before in different settings, so it is not a fluke. There must be some reason why speakers of French and English behave this way. Is it cultural? Linguistic?

[Thanks to Zihan Guo]

