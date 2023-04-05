« previous post |

Something very funny happened to me earlier today, funny enough that I would like to share it with all Language Log readers who may be desirous of something more than a cup of coffee to perk them up on a gray, midweek morning.

I entered the following Mandarin expression into Google Translate and wanted to hear it pronounced by the machine: 衷心感謝 ("heartfelt thanks"). So I clicked on the speaker button, but, by mistake, I had it set to English rather than to Chinese. What I heard was Mandarin with an English accent!

When set to Chinese, the machine pronounces 衷心感謝 properly and precisely: zhōngxīn gǎnxiè. When set erroneously to English, it sounds like an American reading out romanized Mandarin, with the "correct" suprasegmental intonation and all, but, of course, paying absolutely no attention to lexical tones. Amazingly, it's still understandable, which replicates the experiments my wife used to make by going up to strangers on American streets and asking them to read pinyin Mandarin to native speakers. She was always triumphant when the native speakers could understand most of what the English speakers were reading.

I had the machine read 衷心感謝 in French, Spanish, Italian, German, and other languages, and they all had their own special "flavor".

Then I thought I'd give it a try on a longer passage, so I entered the opening sentences of Zhu Ziqing's famous 1925 essay, "Bèiyǐng 背影" (conventionally rendered as "Retreating Figure", more literally, "a view of somebody's back; a figure viewed from behind; silhouette from the back" [I don't think that anyone else has used this translation for the Zhu Ziqing story before]):

Wǒ yǔ fùqīn bù xiāng jiàn yǐ yǒu èr nián yú le, wǒ zuì bùnéng wàngjì de shì tā de bèiyǐng. Nà nián dōngtiān, zǔmǔ sǐle, fùqīn de chāishǐ yě jiāoxiè le, zhèng shì huòbùdānxíng de rìzi, wǒ cóng Běijīng dào Xúzhōu, dǎsuàn gēnzhe fùqīn bēnsàng huí jiā. Dào Xúzhōu jiàn zhao fùqīn, kànjiàn mǎn yuàn lángjí de dōngxī, yòu xiǎngqǐ zǔmǔ, bùjīn sùsùde liúxià yǎnlèi.

我與父親不相見已有二年餘了，我最不能忘記的是他的背影。那年冬天，祖母死了，父親的差使也交卸了，正是禍不單行的日子，我從北京到徐州，打算跟著父親奔喪回家。到徐州見著父親，看見滿院狼籍的東西，又想起祖母，不禁簌簌地流下眼淚。

Translations:

DeepL

I have not seen my father for more than two years, but what I cannot forget is his back. In the winter of that year, my grandmother died and my father's job was handed over. When I saw my father in Xuzhou, I saw the wreckage in the courtyard and thought of my grandmother, so I couldn't help but shed tears.

Google Translate:

It has been more than two years since I saw my father, and the last thing I can forget is his back. That winter, my grandmother died, and my father's errand was relinquished. It was a day when misfortunes never come singly. I went from Beijing to Xuzhou, intending to follow my father home for the funeral. When I went to Xuzhou and met my father, he saw at least one messy house, and thought of my grandmother, I could not help but shed tears in Susu.

Baidu Fanyi:

I haven't seen my father for over two years, and the last thing I can't forget is his back. That winter, my grandmother passed away, and my father's errand was also handed over. It was a day when disaster never came singly. I went from Beijing to Xuzhou and planned to follow my father's funeral home. When I met my father in Xuzhou, saw the messy things in the courtyard, and thought of my grandmother, I couldn't help but shed tears.

Microsoft Bing:

It's been more than two years since I saw my father, and the last thing I can forget is his back. That winter, my grandmother died, and my father's messenger was handed over, and I traveled from Beijing to Xuzhou, intending to follow my father home from his mourning. When I went to Xuzhou to see my father, I saw the wolf things in the courtyard, and I thought of my grandmother, and I couldn't help but shed tears.

VHM: All these machine translations are defective in one or more ways (most conspicuously the second sentence of the text, which I would translate as "The hardest thing for me to forget about him is his silhouette from the back". So I also quote here the following version from David E. Pollard, "The View from the Rear", in David E. Pollard, trans. and ed., The Chinese Essay (New York: Columbia University Press, 2000), pp. 21-219 of 217-221:

It has been two years and more since I saw my father. My most vivid memory of him is a view of him from the rear.

That winter my grandmother had died, and my father's job had come to an end; our troubles truly did not come singly then. I left Peking for Xuzhou, to accompany my father home for the funeral. When I saw the household things strewn about the yard, and thought too of my grandmother, I wept copiously.

Zhu's "Silhouette from the Back" has been translated into English by Lau & Goldblatt (1995) and Zhang Peiji (1999), and the passage in question is also available scattered about elsewhere in various books and articles.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Jing Hu]

Permalink