« previous post |

Around 60% of the people living in the San Gabriel area are Asians, and the largest proportion among them are Chinese. To attract the business of the local population, attorney Scott Warmuth decided to put up Chinese billboards in Monterey Park about a decade ago. How it happened is described in this article:

"Column: Racial politics, attorney advertising and cultural communication in San Gabriel Valley",

Frank Shyong, Los Angeles Times (4/1//23)

Although the author, who grew up south of Nashville, Tennessee and who writes about diversity and diaspora, is Chinese, he doesn't say much about the linguistics of Warmuth's name choice, and some of what he says is misleading

Warmuth said cultural intelligence has had a tangible impact. When he first began the business, he adopted a Chinese name: Hua Ming Si. But the last word in his name is a cognate for the Chinese word for death, which bothers more superstitious clientele.

One of his Chinese employees suggested that he change it to Hua Ming Sheng. The change brought a sharp and lasting uptick in business, Warmuth said.

The article doesn't explain why Warmuth originally chose "Hua Ming Si" for his Chinese name (transcriptional), nor the precise reason why he switched to Huá Míngshèng 華明勝. The "Si" of "Hua Ming Si" is not a "cognate" of the Chinese word for "death", viz., "sǐ 死", rather, it is a homophone of "sǐ 死" ("death"). And what might that hanzi have been? It almost certainly would have been sī 斯, which is the conventional Sinographic transcription of English final "-th", as in Dartmouth (Dátèmáosī 达特茅斯), Falmouth (Fǎěrmáosī 法爾茅斯), and so forth. The many meanings of sī 斯 (for which see here, here, and here) are irrelevant, since it is being used to transcribe the -th sound of Warmuth's surname.

As for why the change from sī 斯 to shèng 勝 "brought a sharp and lasting uptick in business", that was indeed a clever suggestion by one of Warmuth's Chinese employees, since shèng 勝 means "victory", and that — as I am keenly aware from billboards all around the Philadelphia area — is what lawyers (and their clients!) desire most fervently.

Incidentally, I seem to recall from my youth long ago that it was against the law for lawyers to advertise for their services (just as it not permitted for Olympians to accept any kind of pecuniary rewards for their athletic achievements). Now, in the Philadelphia area, the lawyers are very aggressive with their advertisements, one named "John Morgan" even going so far as to call himself "Jawn Morgan" in an attempt to prove that he's a real Philadelphian, a credential that his advocational competitors call into question.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Michael Raphael]

Permalink