Anti-collision particle physics

March 6, 2023 @ 8:13 pm

From the Temu website.

They're the kind of bumper buttons you put on cabinet doors or sometimes on the bottoms of fragile things. IKEA furniture used to come with a couple of these. Just peel and stick in the corner so cabinet doors don't slam.

[Thanks to Victor Steinbok]

  1. Dave J. said,

    March 6, 2023 @ 8:51 pm

    I’m sorry if I’m dense, but what do those Temu buttons have to do with language, linguistics, or particle physics??

