Anti-collision particle physics
« previous post |
From the Temu website.
They're the kind of bumper buttons you put on cabinet doors or sometimes on the bottoms of fragile things. IKEA furniture used to come with a couple of these. Just peel and stick in the corner so cabinet doors don't slam.
Selected readings
- "'These can be aptly compared with the challenges, problems, and insights of particle physics'" (6/24/08)
- "'High-energy linguistics'?" (8/29/22)
- "Neutral Xi_b^star, Xi(b)^{*0}, Ξb*0, whatever" (4/28/12)
- "ChatGPT: Theme and Variations" (2/21/23)
- "From wraith to smoking duck" (7/5/12)
- — and many other posts, which all go to prove that "particle physics" has a special flavor
[Thanks to Victor Steinbok]
Dave J. said,
March 6, 2023 @ 8:51 pm
I’m sorry if I’m dense, but what do those Temu buttons have to do with language, linguistics, or particle physics??