The implications of horse domestication — above all its consequent equine chariotry and horseback riding — for the spread of Indo-European are topics we have addressed on numerous occasions before. A paper that was published just two days ago has made a stunning, convincing breakthrough concerning when and where humans began to ride horses:

"First bioanthropological evidence for Yamnaya horsemanship"



Martin Trautmann, Alin Frnculeasa, Bianca Preda-Blnic, Marta Petruneac, Marin Focneanu, Stefan Alexandrov, Nadezhda Atanassova, Piotr Wodarczak, Micha Podsiado, Jnos Dani, Zsolt Bereczki, Tams Hajdu, Radu Bjenaru, Adrian Ioni, Andrei Mgureanu, Despina Mgureanu, Anca-Diana Popescu, Dorin Srbu, Gabriel Vasile, David Anthony, and Volker Heyd



Science Advances, 9 (9), eade2451. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade2451



https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ade2451

Yamnaya (c. 3300-2600 BC)

As can be seen from the abstract and several paragraphs from the introduction and the main text quoted below, the research presented in this paper provides conclusive evidence of changes in bone morphology and bone pathology associated with human horse riding.

Abstract The origins of horseback riding remain elusive. Scientific studies show that horses were kept for their milk ~3500 to 3000 BCE, widely accepted as indicating domestication. However, this does not confirm them to be ridden. Equipment used by early riders is rarely preserved, and the reliability of equine dental and mandibular pathologies remains contested. However, horsemanship has two interacting components: the horse as mount and the human as rider. Alterations associated with riding in human skeletons therefore possibly provide the best source of information. Here, we report five Yamnaya individuals well-dated to 3021 to 2501 calibrated BCE from kurgans in Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary, displaying changes in bone morphology and distinct pathologies associated with horseback riding. These are the oldest humans identified as riders so far.

INTRODUCTION

Multidisciplinary sources of evidence for earliest horsemanship Equus caballus) has recently seen much progress ( Using horses for transport was a decisive step in human cultural development. Trade and cultural exchange as well as conflicts and migrations leapt with the increase in speed and range provided by horsemanship. Archeological, archeozoological, and paleogenetic research into the beginnings of horse domestication and the initial expansion of domesticated horses () has recently seen much progress ( 1 2 ), as has our understanding of the appearance of horse-drawn fast chariots with spoked wheels ~2000 BCE ( 3 ). However, information for earliest horseback riding so far is sparse (see section S1 for a detailed review). Possible bit wear in premolar teeth of horses from Botai (Kazakhstan) dating to <3500 BCE were extensively debated during the past three decades ( 4 6 ). Information from the Botai site such as horse demography, horse dung finds, potential paddock fences, or horse milk traces in pot shards ( 7 8 ), as well as horse milk peptides in the calculus of Yamnaya individuals from Krivyanskiy 9 (Russia; ~3000 BCE) ( 9 ), suggests that domestication became widely established during the second half of the fourth millennium BCE. However, these do not provide direct evidence for riding.

Drawing on extensive osteological and figurative evidence, the authors are able to pinpoint the time and place of the rise of horseback riding.

This time span [between mid-fourth and early second millennium BCE in the Pontic-Caspian steppe and the Middle East] … sees the first horse dispersals to the west and south (1, 2, 10, 12), the origins of modern horse breeds (1), the widespread introduction of cattle-pulled wheeled carts and wagons (13), and the Yamnaya (~3200 to 2500 BCE) expansions eastward to the Altai and Mongolia in the form of the Afanasievo culture (14) and westward into the southeast of Europe, coming to a hold at the Tisza river in eastern Hungary (15). Latest research into this event (Fig. 1) indicates its rapid accomplishment within one or two centuries just before and after 3000 BCE. Considering the vast geographical distances of 4500 km between the Tisza river and the Altai mountains, the absence of roads, and the small overall population sizes, it is difficult to envision how this expansion could have taken place without improved means of transport.

I believe that this sort of hard, physical evidence is more reliable than that derived from genetics, which is susceptible to statistical manipulation and liable to speculative interpretation. This is a trend that has been particularly noticeable in recent years (e.g., with respect to the origins of the Tarim mummies and the Turkic / "Altaic" peoples and their languages in studies emanating from certain genetics research labs.

Although this paper from Trautmann, et al. does not directly address language issues, when plugged into the numerous Language Log posts on the relationship between archeology and linguistics, it makes a significant, solid breakthrough in IE dispersals.

The Yamnaya culture is identified with the late Proto-Indo-Europeans, and the Pontic-Caspian steppe is the strongest candidate for the Urheimat (original homeland) of the Proto-Indo-European language.

[Thanks to Dan Waugh]

