The earliest horse riders
« previous post |
The implications of horse domestication — above all its consequent equine chariotry and horseback riding — for the spread of Indo-European are topics we have addressed on numerous occasions before. A paper that was published just two days ago has made a stunning, convincing breakthrough concerning when and where humans began to ride horses:
"First bioanthropological evidence for Yamnaya horsemanship"
Martin Trautmann, Alin Frnculeasa, Bianca Preda-Blnic, Marta Petruneac, Marin Focneanu, Stefan Alexandrov, Nadezhda Atanassova, Piotr Wodarczak, Micha Podsiado, Jnos Dani, Zsolt Bereczki, Tams Hajdu, Radu Bjenaru, Adrian Ioni, Andrei Mgureanu, Despina Mgureanu, Anca-Diana Popescu, Dorin Srbu, Gabriel Vasile, David Anthony, and Volker Heyd
Science Advances, 9 (9), eade2451. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade2451
View the article online
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ade2451
Yamnaya (c. 3300-2600 BC)
As can be seen from the abstract and several paragraphs from the introduction and the main text quoted below, the research presented in this paper provides conclusive evidence of changes in bone morphology and bone pathology associated with human horse riding.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION
Multidisciplinary sources of evidence for earliest horsemanship
Drawing on extensive osteological and figurative evidence, the authors are able to pinpoint the time and place of the rise of horseback riding.
This time span [between mid-fourth and early second millennium BCE in the Pontic-Caspian steppe and the Middle East] … sees the first horse dispersals to the west and south (1, 2, 10, 12), the origins of modern horse breeds (1), the widespread introduction of cattle-pulled wheeled carts and wagons (13), and the Yamnaya (~3200 to 2500 BCE) expansions eastward to the Altai and Mongolia in the form of the Afanasievo culture (14) and westward into the southeast of Europe, coming to a hold at the Tisza river in eastern Hungary (15). Latest research into this event (Fig. 1) indicates its rapid accomplishment within one or two centuries just before and after 3000 BCE. Considering the vast geographical distances of 4500 km between the Tisza river and the Altai mountains, the absence of roads, and the small overall population sizes, it is difficult to envision how this expansion could have taken place without improved means of transport.
I believe that this sort of hard, physical evidence is more reliable than that derived from genetics, which is susceptible to statistical manipulation and liable to speculative interpretation. This is a trend that has been particularly noticeable in recent years (e.g., with respect to the origins of the Tarim mummies and the Turkic / "Altaic" peoples and their languages in studies emanating from certain genetics research labs.
Although this paper from Trautmann, et al. does not directly address language issues, when plugged into the numerous Language Log posts on the relationship between archeology and linguistics, it makes a significant, solid breakthrough in IE dispersals.
The Yamnaya culture is identified with the late Proto-Indo-Europeans, and the Pontic-Caspian steppe is the strongest candidate for the Urheimat (original homeland) of the Proto-Indo-European language.
(source; passim)
Selected readings
- "Of horse riding and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (4/21/19) (4,746 words) — essential background reading and bibliography for this post
- "The emergence of Germanic" (2/27/19) — ditto; Don Ringe on the origins and associations of the Proto-Germans
- "Lactase and language: the spread of the Yamnaya" (7/16/20)
- "Galactic glimmers: of milk and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (1/8/19) — with a long list of relevant posts
- "The geographical, archeological, genetic, and linguistic origins of Tocharian" (7/14/20)
- "Genetic evidence for the peopling of Eastern Central Asia during the Bronze Age and Early Iron Age" (4/9/21)
- "Eurasian eureka" (9/12/16)
- "The Wool Road of Northern Eurasia" (4/12/21)
[Thanks to Dan Waugh]
Taylor, Philip said,
March 5, 2023 @ 10:52 am
Purely tangential, but where have the diacritics gone in the authors' names ? Just a glance suggested that some may have been omitted, and a quick check reveals the following differences from the names as they appear above —
I am used to having to complain when The Guardian omits diacritics, but they are not normally omitted here …
David Marjanović said,
March 5, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
It is fortunate, then, that nobody has ever claimed that a cultural practice like riding would somehow show up in a gene.
I do apologize if I've misunderstood your point somehow; but if so, please explain what you meant.
No, why? What was necessary to make these dispersals possible was the wheeled cart, not riding.
Victor Mair said,
March 5, 2023 @ 6:00 pm
From Melinda Takeuchi, professor of Japanese art history at Stanford, who for years regularly competed with horse and carriage in combined driving events (see "'The old man at the pass loses his horse'" (5/2/20):
when i read that article i wondered about the assumption that controlling a horse necessarily involved a metal bit. Native Americans used a simple loop thru the horse's mouth and lower jaw. and there are all sorts of ways of manipulating a horse's tender nose (hackamore-like tack) that don't go into the mouth. many people can ride can control a horse with just a rope around the lower neck (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-Fe4dryTC8). i cannot, of course, judge the quality of the argument involving human skeletons. i can say from long experience, however, that anyone who deals with horses inevitably gets stepped on (as i did recently by my 17.1hh 1400 lb. horse), and records of broken toes and foot bones should be factored into the question of horse-taming. mimi yiengprksawan tells me that xrays of her feet reveal multiple breaks from her days as a wrangler, and i'm sure mine would too if we had any pix.
btw, we recently adopted a 3-y.o. wild mustang culled from BLM herds in nevada and sent to the carson city prisoner training program. it's wonderful: save a horse/give a prisoner a skill. the guy who trained him was in for burglary and arson! he was so engaging that we named the horse after him! this is one amazing little horse.
(click to embiggen)
my vet sent off a piece of mane for dna testing, with the most remarkable results: first: quarter horse (to be expected). second: lippizaner (spanish riding school flunk-outs?). third: TURKOMAN!!!!!! this horse is sensible, talented, sure-footed, and a total blast to ride on trails.
Victor Mair said,
March 5, 2023 @ 8:12 pm
From Robert Drews (Early Riders: The Beginnings of Mounted Warfare in Asia and Europe [2004]; Militarism and the Indo-Europeanizing of Europe [2017]; and many other works on the impact of the horse upon military affairs):
Interesting article, osteologically, and thanks for calling it to my attention. But I am still convinced that what all three of us would call "riding" began ca. 2000 BCE, and not in the early third, the fourth or even the fifth millennium (in the case of one individual cited who had "riders' bones"). Surely horses were domesticated by the fourth millennium, and used as pack animals, with some kind of rudimentary control by the person leading the pack horse. And the "pack" atop the horse was probably often another person. But actual riding, no. We have enough evidence of what riding looked like ca. 2000 BCE to see that ca. 2000 BCE it was still a very new and very risky sport. And it didn't get much better until ca. 1000 BCE.
Chester Draws said,
March 5, 2023 @ 11:12 pm
I would expect changes in dress to follow changes to significant riding. Horse culture always comes with that, even today.
Also the rise of effective riding is accompanied by the demise of the chariot as a weapon of war.
So I also vote for much later dates for effective riding.
Taylor, Philip said,
March 6, 2023 @ 2:38 am
Victor wrote "there are all sorts of ways of manipulating a horse's tender nose (hackamore-like tack) that don't go into the mouth". I can second that. For the entire time that I had Jingo (18 years, from age 9 to his death at age 27) I wrode him in a scawbrig, and I also used the scawbrig (with considerable success) on other horses that resented a bit in their mouths. A scawbrig does not give the same control as a bit (I was carted, on one near-fatal occasion) but in general it works very well and is a far kinder control aid.